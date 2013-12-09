O Spike VGX Awards 2013 revelou na sexta-feira, 6, o seus vencedores e, sem muitas surpresas, Grand Theft Auto V levou outro título de Jogo do Ano. O game da Rockstar disputava o prêmio com BioShock Infinite, Super Mario 3D World, The Last of Us e Tomb Raider. Além do troféu mais importante da noite, o jogo também venceu com a Melhor Trilha Sonora.

The Last of Us, da Naughty Dog, e BioShock Infinite, da Irrational Games, também colecionaram prêmios. O primeiro levou como Melhor Jogo para PlayStation, Melhor Dublagem Masculina e Melhor Dublagem Feminina, enquanto o segundo faturou as categorias Melhor Jogo de Tiro, Melhor Música e Personagem do Ano. A Naughty Dog ainda foi eleita o Estúdio do Ano.

Veja a lista completa dos vencedores abaixo

Jogo do Ano

Grand Theft Auto 5

BioShock Infinite

Super Mario 3D World

The Last of Us

Tomb Raider

Estúdio do Ano

Naughty Dog

Irrational Games

Rockstar North

The Fullbright Company

Melhor Jogo de Tiro

BioShock Infinite

Battlefield 4

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Metro: Last Light

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

Grand Theft Auto 5

The Last of Us

Tomb Raider

Melhor Jogo de Esporte

NBA 2K14

FIFA 14

MLB 13: The Show

NHL 14

Melhor Jogo Independente

Gone Home

Kentucky Route Zero

Papers, Please

The Stanley Parable

Melhor Jogo de RPG

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn

Fire Emblem: Awakening

Pokemon X/Y

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Divekick

Killer Instinct

Tekken Revolution

Melhor Jogo de Corrida

Forza Motorsport 5

F1 2013

Grid 2

Need for Speed Rivals

Melhor DLC

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep

Dishonored: The Knife of Dunwall

Mass Effect 3: Citadel

Melhor Jogo de Xbox 360

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

BioShock Infinite

Grand Theft Auto 5

Tomb Raider

Melhor Jogo de PlayStation 3

The Last of Us

Grand Theft Auto 5

Rayman Legends

Tomb Raider

Melhor Jogo para Nintendo

Super Mario 3D World

Pikmin 3

Rayman Legends

The Wonderful 101

Melhor Jogo para PC

Gone Home

Battlefield 4

Papers, Please

The Stanley Parable

Melhor Jogo para Portáteis

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Pokemon X/Y

Tearaway

Melhor Jogo Casual

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Disney Infinity

Plants vs. Zombies 2: It’s About Time

Skylanders Swap Force

Melhor Dublagem Masculina

Troy Baker (Joel, de The Last of Us)

Troy Baker (Booker DeWitt, de BioShock Infinite)

Steven Ogg (Trevor Philips, de Grand Theft Auto 5)

Willem Dafoe (Nathan Dawkins, de Beyond: Two Souls)

Melhor Dublagem Feminina

Ashely Johnson (Ellie, de The Last of Us)

Courtnee Draper (Elizabeth, de BioShock Infinite)

Camilla Luddington (Lara Croft, de Tomb Raider)

Ellen Page (Jodie Holmes, de Beyond: Two Souls)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Grand Theft Auto 5

BioShock Infinite

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

The Last of Us

Melhor Música

“Will the Circle be Unbroken”, de Courtnee Draper & Troy Baker (BioShock Infinite)

“ADHD”, de Kendrick Lamar (Grand Theft Auto 5)

“Sleepwalking”, de The Chain Gang of 1974 (Grand Theft Auto 5)

“Survival”, de Eminem (Call of Duty: Ghosts)

Personagem do Ano

Gêmeos Lutece (BioShock Infinite)

Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

Trevor Philips (Grand Theft Auto V)

Naiee e Nyaa (Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons)

Jogo Mais Esperado

Titanfall

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Destiny

Watch Dogs

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt