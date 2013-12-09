Modo Arcade
GTA V fatura mais um título de “Jogo do Ano”
09/12/2013 | 00h32
Por João Coscelli
O Spike VGX Awards 2013 revelou na sexta-feira, 6, o seus vencedores e, sem muitas surpresas, Grand Theft Auto V levou outro título de Jogo do Ano. O game da Rockstar disputava o prêmio com BioShock Infinite, Super Mario 3D World, The Last of Us e Tomb Raider. Além do troféu mais importante da noite, o jogo também venceu com a Melhor Trilha Sonora.
The Last of Us, da Naughty Dog, e BioShock Infinite, da Irrational Games, também colecionaram prêmios. O primeiro levou como Melhor Jogo para PlayStation, Melhor Dublagem Masculina e Melhor Dublagem Feminina, enquanto o segundo faturou as categorias Melhor Jogo de Tiro, Melhor Música e Personagem do Ano. A Naughty Dog ainda foi eleita o Estúdio do Ano.
Veja a lista completa dos vencedores abaixo
Jogo do Ano
Grand Theft Auto 5
BioShock Infinite
Super Mario 3D World
The Last of Us
Tomb Raider
Estúdio do Ano
Naughty Dog
Irrational Games
Rockstar North
The Fullbright Company
Melhor Jogo de Tiro
BioShock Infinite
Battlefield 4
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Metro: Last Light
Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura
Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag
Grand Theft Auto 5
The Last of Us
Tomb Raider
Melhor Jogo de Esporte
NBA 2K14
FIFA 14
MLB 13: The Show
NHL 14
Melhor Jogo Independente
Gone Home
Kentucky Route Zero
Papers, Please
The Stanley Parable
Melhor Jogo de RPG
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn
Fire Emblem: Awakening
Pokemon X/Y
Melhor Jogo de Luta
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Divekick
Killer Instinct
Tekken Revolution
Melhor Jogo de Corrida
Forza Motorsport 5
F1 2013
Grid 2
Need for Speed Rivals
Melhor DLC
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep
Dishonored: The Knife of Dunwall
Mass Effect 3: Citadel
Melhor Jogo de Xbox 360
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
BioShock Infinite
Grand Theft Auto 5
Tomb Raider
Melhor Jogo de PlayStation 3
The Last of Us
Grand Theft Auto 5
Rayman Legends
Tomb Raider
Melhor Jogo para Nintendo
Super Mario 3D World
Pikmin 3
Rayman Legends
The Wonderful 101
Melhor Jogo para PC
Gone Home
Battlefield 4
Papers, Please
The Stanley Parable
Melhor Jogo para Portáteis
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Pokemon X/Y
Tearaway
Melhor Jogo Casual
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Disney Infinity
Plants vs. Zombies 2: It’s About Time
Skylanders Swap Force
Melhor Dublagem Masculina
Troy Baker (Joel, de The Last of Us)
Troy Baker (Booker DeWitt, de BioShock Infinite)
Steven Ogg (Trevor Philips, de Grand Theft Auto 5)
Willem Dafoe (Nathan Dawkins, de Beyond: Two Souls)
Melhor Dublagem Feminina
Ashely Johnson (Ellie, de The Last of Us)
Courtnee Draper (Elizabeth, de BioShock Infinite)
Camilla Luddington (Lara Croft, de Tomb Raider)
Ellen Page (Jodie Holmes, de Beyond: Two Souls)
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Grand Theft Auto 5
BioShock Infinite
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
The Last of Us
Melhor Música
“Will the Circle be Unbroken”, de Courtnee Draper & Troy Baker (BioShock Infinite)
“ADHD”, de Kendrick Lamar (Grand Theft Auto 5)
“Sleepwalking”, de The Chain Gang of 1974 (Grand Theft Auto 5)
“Survival”, de Eminem (Call of Duty: Ghosts)
Personagem do Ano
Gêmeos Lutece (BioShock Infinite)
Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)
Trevor Philips (Grand Theft Auto V)
Naiee e Nyaa (Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons)
Jogo Mais Esperado
Titanfall
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Destiny
Watch Dogs
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt