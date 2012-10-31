Novembro finalmente chegou trazendo os mais aguardados jogos do ano, além do mais novo console do mercado. Muita coisa é lançada neste mês, mas vamos por partes.

O destaque para o Xbox 360 indiscutivelmente é Halo 4, o game mais caro já produzido pela Microsoft. Sério candidato a jogo do ano, o título é exclusivo para a plataforma e sem dúvidas o mais esperado entre os donos do console. Está nas prateleiras no dia 6.

Já a Sony lança com exclusividade o PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, que coloca os principais personagens da fabricante para brigar tanto no PS3 quanto no Vita a partir do dia 20. Chega também o Wonderbook, novo hardware de realidade virtual que usa o Playstation Move e, aparentemente, terá mais uso com jogos educativos.

A nova geração dá as caras no dia 18, quando chega o Wii U, nova plataforma da Nintendo – e seus vários títulos de lançamento, entre eles New Super Mario Bros U, Nintendo Land, Scribblenauts Unlimited, ZombiU e os não exclusivos Assassin’s Creed III, Mass Effect 3 e Batman: Arkham City – Armored Edition.

Por fim, a Activision mais uma vez arrebenta no dia 13 tudo com Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, a edição deste ano do game que bate recorde atrás de recorde. Xbox 360, Ps3 e PC recebem o jogo no lançamento mundial, enquanto o a versão para Wii U só é lançada dia 18, quando também chega o console.

Veja abaixo os vídeos dos destaques e a lista completa de lançamentos*.

Halo 4 (Microsoft Game Studios/Ação)

Call of Duty: Black Ops (Activision/Ação)

Wii U (Nintendo)

Xbox 360

1 – Warlords

6 – NASCAR The Game: Inside Line, Mass Effect Trilogy, Rockstar Games Collection: Edition 1, Halo 4, Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection, Nickelodeon Dance 2

7 – ToeJam & Earl Collection 13 – Ben 10: Omniverse, The Hip-Hop Dance Experience, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Tropico 4 (Gold Edition), History – Legends of War: Patton, LEGO The Lord of the Rings

14 – Karateka

18 – Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

20 – Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Family Guy: Back to the Multiverse, Hitman: Absolution, Rise of the Guardians: The Video Game

27 – Mass Effect 3: Omega

PS3

6 – When Vikings Attack, ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Rockstar Games Collection: Edition 1, LittleBigPlanet Karting, NASCAR The Game: Inside Line, ToeJam & Earl

13 – Ben 10: Omniverse, Assassin’s Creed Ezio Trilogy, Wonderbook: Book of Spells, Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Trilogy, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, History – Legends of War: Patton, LEGO The Lord of the Rings

18 – Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

20 – Rise of the Guardians: The Video Game, Hitman: Absolution, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Family Guy: Back to the Multiverse, PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

27 – Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault, Mass Effect 3: Omega

PC

2 – Football Manager 2013

6 – Mass Effect Trilogy, Chaos on Deponia

8 – Angry Birds Star Wars

9 – Emergency 2013

13 – History – Legends of War: Patton, Rift: Storm Legion, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, The Sims 3: Seasons, Tropico 4 (Gold Edition)

15 – Magical Drop V 20 – Darkfall Unholy Wars, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Hitman: Absolution

23 – Assassin’s Creed III

27 – Mass Effect 3: Omega

30 – Baldur’s Gate – Enhanced Edition

Wii

2 – American Mensa Academy

6 – NASCAR The Game: Inside Line, Nickelodeon Dance 2, Deer Hunt Legends

13 – The Hip-Hop Dance Experience, Monster High: Skultimate Roller Maze, Ben 10: Omniverse, Victorious: Taking the Lead, LEGO The Lord of the Rings

20 – Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, Rise of the Guardians: The Video Game

Wii U

18 – NBA 2K13, Assassin’s Creed III, Scribblenauts Unlimited, Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, Just Dance 4, Ninja Gaiden III: Razor’s Edge, Batman: Arkham City – Armored Edition, Rabbids Land, FIFA Soccer 13, Your Shape: Fitness Evolved 2013, Sing Party, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Wipeout: The Game 3, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Darksiders II, Warriors Orochi 3 Hyper, Tekken Tag Tournament 2: Wii U Edition, Marvel’s The Avengers: Battle For Earth, Skylanders Giants, New Super Mario Bros. U, Game Party Champions, ZombiU, ESPN Sports Connection, Madden NFL 13, Transformers Prime, Nintendo Land, Mass Effect 3 (Special Edition)

20 – Rise of the Guardians: The Video Game, Tank! Tank! Tank!

30 – Nano Assault Neo

3DS

2 – Hello Kitty Picnic with Sanrio Friends, Myst

5 – Freakyforms Deluxe: Your Creations, Alive!

6 – Petz: Countryside, Harvest Moon: A New Beginning

8 – Ninja Gaiden, Pokédex 3D Pro

11 – Paper Mario: Sticker Star

13 – Ben 10: Omniverse, Rabbids Rumble, Adventure Time: Hey Ice King! Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?

18 – Disney Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion

20 – Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Rise of the Guardians: The Video Game

22 – Crashmo

27 – American Mensa Academy

NDS

6 – Big Time Rush, Nickelodeon Dora & Team, Umizoomi: Fantastic Flight, Winx Club: Magical Fairy Party

13 – Victorious: Taking the Lead, Ben 10: Omniverse, Monster High: Skultimate Roller Maze, Adventure Time: Hey Ice King! Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?

20 – Rise of the Guardians: The Video Game

28 – Jewel Master: Egypt 2

Vita

7 – When Vikings Attack

20 – Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 4 Golden, PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

27 – Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

iPhone

1 – Wreck-It Ralph: The Mobile Game

8 – Angry Birds Star Wars

*Datas de lançamento para o mercado americano