Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor desbancou Dragon Age: Inquisition dessa vez e faturou o prêmio de Jogo do Ano do Game Developers Conference Awards, conferido pelo maior evento de desenvolvedores de jogos do mundo. O título da Monolith Productions e da Warner Interactive já havia sido eleito o melhor de 2014 pelo site GameSpot. Monument Valley (Ustwo) foi o destaque da edição, vencendo três categorias – Prêmio de Inovação, Melhor Jogo para Portáteis/Mobile e Melhor Arte Visual.

O prêmio da GDC, porém, é mais famoso por reconhecer os grandes games independentes do ano. O vencedor da vez foi Outer Wilds.

Vale lembrar que o GDC Awards têm caráter mais técnico, sem julgar os games por gênero. Veja abaixo a lista completa de indicados e vencedores do GDC Awards de 2015.

Jogo do Ano

— Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner —

Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Destiny (Bungie/Activision)

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard)

Alien: Isolation (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Prêmio de Inovação

— Monument Valley (Ustwo) —

Bounden (Game Oven)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

This War of Mine (11 bit studios)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)

Melhor Estreia

— Stoic Studio (The Banner Saga) —

Yacht Club Games (Shovel Knight)

Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall)

The Astronauts (The Vanishing of Ethan Carter)

Upper One Games (Never Alone)

Melhor Design

— Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard) —

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Shovel Knight (Yacht Club Games)

Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare/Electronic Arts)

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo EAD Tokyo e 1-Up Studio/Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo para Mobile/Portáteis

— Monument Valley (Ustwo) —

Threes! (Sirvo)

Super Smash Bros. 3DS (Sora Ltd. and BANDAI NAMCO/Nintendo)

Hearthstone (Blizzard)

80 Days (Inkle Studios)

Melhor Arte Visual

— Monument Valley (Ustwo) —

Hohokum (Honeyslug and Sony Santa Monica/Sony)

Child of Light (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Alien: Isolation (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Melhor Narrativa

— Kentucky Route Zero: Episode 3 (Cardboard Computer) —

80 Days (Inkle Studios)

This War of Mine (11 bit studios)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)

Melhor Som

— Alien: Isolation (Creative Assembly/Sega) —

Hohokum (Honeyslug/Sony)

Destiny (Bungie/Activision)

Transistor (Supergiant Games)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)

Melhor Tecnologia

— Destiny (Bungie/Activision) —

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (MachineGames/Bethesda)

Elite: Dangerous (Frontier Developments)

Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Prêmios do Independent Games Festival

Excelência em Arte Visual

— Metamorphabet (Patrick Smith) —

Lumino City (State of Play Games)

Else Heart.Break (Niklas Åkerblad, Erik Svedäng, et al.)

Memory of a Broken Dimension (XRA)

Donut County (Ben Esposito)

Oquonie (XXIIVV e Kokorobot)

Excelência em Narrativa

— 80 Days (inkle Studios) —

Coming Out Simulator 2014 (Nicky Case)

Ice-Bound: A Novel of Reconfiguration (Down to the Wire)

Pry (Tender Claws)

This War of Mine (11 Bit Studios)

Three Fourths Home ([Bracket]Games)

Excelência em Design

Outer Wilds (Team Outer Wilds) —

80 Days (inkle Studios)

Framed (Loveshack)

Invisible Inc. (Klei Entertainment)

Killer Queen (Joshua DeBonis & Nikita Mikros)

The Talos Principle (Croteam)

Excelência em Som

— Ephemerid: A Musical Adventure (SuperChop Games) —

Phonopath (Kevin Regamey)

Shovel Knight (Yacht Club Games)

The Sailor’s Dream (Simogo Games)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)

Thumper (Drool)

Nuovo Award (Prêmio de Inovação)

— Tetrageddon Games (Nathalie Lawhead) —

Become A Great Artist In Just 10 Seconds (Michael Brough e Andi McClure)

Bounden (Game Oven)

Desert Golfing (Captain Games)

Elegy For A Dead World (Dejobaan Games & Popcannibal)

How Do You Do It? (Nina Freeman, Emmett Butler, Jonathan Kittaka e Deckman Coss)

Plug & Play (Mario von Rickenbach e Michael Frei/Etter Studio)

Rooftop Cop (Stephen Lawrence Clark)

Grande Prêmio Seumas McNally (Melhor Jogo Independente)

— Outer Wilds (Team Outer Wilds) —

80 Days (Inkle Studios)

Invisible Inc. (Klei Entertainment)

The Talos Principle (Croteam)

Metamorphabet (Patrick Smith)

This War of Mine (11 Bit Studios)