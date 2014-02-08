Dez parece muito para você? Pois esse é o número de prêmios que The Last of Us, título da Naughty Dog exclusivo para PS3, levou na edição de 2014 do DICE Awards, concedido pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Interativas dos Estados Unidos.

O game de temática pós-apocalíptica foi eleito Jogo do Ano e ainda faturou as categorias Melhor Direção, Melhor Inovação, Melhores Efeitos Sonoros, Melhor História, Melhor Personagem, Melhor Direção de Arte, Melhor Engenharia Visual, Melhor Animação e Melhor Jogo de Aventura. Ufa!

Os segundos colocados ficaram longe: Bioshock Infinite levou dois prêmios (Melhor Jogo de Ação e Melhor Trilha Sonora), mesmo número de Plants vs Zombies 2: It’s About Time (Melhor Jogo para Mobile e Melhor Jogo Casual). GTA V abocanhou um prêmio, o de Melhor Jogabilidade.

Não é o primeiro troféu de Jogo do Ano que The Last of Us leva. O game já havia sido premiado pelo IGN.

Veja abaixo a lista completa dos vencedores e finalistas

Jogo do Ano

The Last of Us

Assassin’s Creed: IV Black Flag

Bioshock Infinite

Grand Theft Auto V

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

Melhor Direção

The Last of Us

Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons

Grand Theft Auto V

Papers, Please

Tearaway

Melhor Inovação

The Last of Us

Grand Theft Auto V

Papers, Please

Tearaway

The Stanley Parable

Melhor Trilha Sonora

BioShock Infinite

Beyond: Two Souls

Puppeteer

rain

Rayman Legends

Melhores Efeitos Sonoros

The Last of Us

Battlefield 4

BioShock Infinite

God of War: Ascension

Grand Theft Auto 5

Melhor História

The Last of Us

Beyond: Two Souls

BioShock Infinite

The Novelist

Tomb Raider

Melhor Personagem

The Last of Us — Ellie

Ryse — Marius Titus

The Last of Us — Joel

Grand Theft Auto 5 — Trevor

The Stanley Parable — Narrator

Melhor Direção de Arte

The Last of Us

BioShock Infinite

Puppeteer

Rayman Legends

Tearaway

Melhor engenharia Visual

The Last of Us

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

Battlefield 4

Grand Theft Auto 5

Ryse

Melhor Jogabilidade

Grand Theft Auto 5

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

Forza Motorsport 5

Super Mario 3D World

The Last of Us

Melhor Animação

The Last of Us

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

Beyond: Two Souls

Puppeteer

Rayman Legends

Melhor Jogo de Aventura

The Last of Us

Assassin’s Creed: IV Black Flag

Tearaway

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

Tomb Raider

Melhor Jogo de Ação

Bioshock Infinite

Battlefield 4

Dead Rising 3

DmC: Devil May Cry

Resogun

Melhor Jogo para Download

Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Gone Home

Papers, Please

The Stanley Parable

Melhor Jogo Online

World of Tanks

Battlefield 4

Borderlands 2

Diablo 3

The Last of Us

Melhor Jogo para Mobile

Plants vs Zombies 2: It’s About Time

Fetch

Flick Kick Football Legends

Ridiculous Fishing: A Tale of Redemption

The Wolf Among Us: Episode 1 – Faith

Melhor Jogo Portátil

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

Fire Emblem: Awakening

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon

Pokémon X and Y

Tearaway

Melhor Jogo de Esportes

FIFA 14

Madden NFL 25

MLB 13 The Show

NBA 2K14

NHL 14

Melhor Jogo de Corrida

Forza Motorsport 5

Gran Turismo 6

Grid 2

Need for Speed Rivals

Real Racing 3

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Killer Instinct

Divekick

Melhor Jogo de Simulação e Estratégia

XCOM: Enemy Within

Europa Universalis 4

Fire Emblem: Awakening

Sid Meier’s Civilization 5: Brave New World

StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm

Melhor Jogo para a Família

Super Mario 3D World

Disney Infinity

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Rayman Legends

Skylanders Swap Force

Melhor Jogo Casual

Candy Box

Peggle 2

Plants vs Zombies 2

Rayman Fiesta Run

Ridiculous Fishing – A Tale of Redemption

Melhor Jogo de RPG e MMO

Diablo 3

Dota 2

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Pokémon X and Y