The Last of Us domina DICE Awards e leva dez prêmios
08/02/2014 | 06h00
Por João Coscelli
Dez parece muito para você? Pois esse é o número de prêmios que The Last of Us, título da Naughty Dog exclusivo para PS3, levou na edição de 2014 do DICE Awards, concedido pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Interativas dos Estados Unidos.
O game de temática pós-apocalíptica foi eleito Jogo do Ano e ainda faturou as categorias Melhor Direção, Melhor Inovação, Melhores Efeitos Sonoros, Melhor História, Melhor Personagem, Melhor Direção de Arte, Melhor Engenharia Visual, Melhor Animação e Melhor Jogo de Aventura. Ufa!
Os segundos colocados ficaram longe: Bioshock Infinite levou dois prêmios (Melhor Jogo de Ação e Melhor Trilha Sonora), mesmo número de Plants vs Zombies 2: It’s About Time (Melhor Jogo para Mobile e Melhor Jogo Casual). GTA V abocanhou um prêmio, o de Melhor Jogabilidade.
Não é o primeiro troféu de Jogo do Ano que The Last of Us leva. O game já havia sido premiado pelo IGN.
Veja abaixo a lista completa dos vencedores e finalistas
Jogo do Ano
The Last of Us
Assassin’s Creed: IV Black Flag
Bioshock Infinite
Grand Theft Auto V
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Melhor Direção
The Last of Us
Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons
Grand Theft Auto V
Papers, Please
Tearaway
Melhor Inovação
The Last of Us
Grand Theft Auto V
Papers, Please
Tearaway
The Stanley Parable
Melhor Trilha Sonora
BioShock Infinite
Beyond: Two Souls
Puppeteer
rain
Rayman Legends
Melhores Efeitos Sonoros
The Last of Us
Battlefield 4
BioShock Infinite
God of War: Ascension
Grand Theft Auto 5
Melhor História
The Last of Us
Beyond: Two Souls
BioShock Infinite
The Novelist
Tomb Raider
Melhor Personagem
The Last of Us — Ellie
Ryse — Marius Titus
The Last of Us — Joel
Grand Theft Auto 5 — Trevor
The Stanley Parable — Narrator
Melhor Direção de Arte
The Last of Us
BioShock Infinite
Puppeteer
Rayman Legends
Tearaway
Melhor engenharia Visual
The Last of Us
Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag
Battlefield 4
Grand Theft Auto 5
Ryse
Melhor Jogabilidade
Grand Theft Auto 5
Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag
Forza Motorsport 5
Super Mario 3D World
The Last of Us
Melhor Animação
The Last of Us
Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag
Beyond: Two Souls
Puppeteer
Rayman Legends
Melhor Jogo de Aventura
The Last of Us
Assassin’s Creed: IV Black Flag
Tearaway
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Tomb Raider
Melhor Jogo de Ação
Bioshock Infinite
Battlefield 4
Dead Rising 3
DmC: Devil May Cry
Resogun
Melhor Jogo para Download
Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Gone Home
Papers, Please
The Stanley Parable
Melhor Jogo Online
World of Tanks
Battlefield 4
Borderlands 2
Diablo 3
The Last of Us
Melhor Jogo para Mobile
Plants vs Zombies 2: It’s About Time
Fetch
Flick Kick Football Legends
Ridiculous Fishing: A Tale of Redemption
The Wolf Among Us: Episode 1 – Faith
Melhor Jogo Portátil
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Fire Emblem: Awakening
Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon
Pokémon X and Y
Tearaway
Melhor Jogo de Esportes
FIFA 14
Madden NFL 25
MLB 13 The Show
NBA 2K14
NHL 14
Melhor Jogo de Corrida
Forza Motorsport 5
Gran Turismo 6
Grid 2
Need for Speed Rivals
Real Racing 3
Melhor Jogo de Luta
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Killer Instinct
Divekick
Melhor Jogo de Simulação e Estratégia
XCOM: Enemy Within
Europa Universalis 4
Fire Emblem: Awakening
Sid Meier’s Civilization 5: Brave New World
StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm
Melhor Jogo para a Família
Super Mario 3D World
Disney Infinity
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Rayman Legends
Skylanders Swap Force
Melhor Jogo Casual
Candy Box
Peggle 2
Plants vs Zombies 2
Rayman Fiesta Run
Ridiculous Fishing – A Tale of Redemption
Melhor Jogo de RPG e MMO
Diablo 3
Dota 2
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Pokémon X and Y