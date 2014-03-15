Modo Arcade
Videogames de A(tari) a Z(elda)
The Last of Us vence BAFTA Awards
15/03/2014 | 00h28
Por João Coscelli
Neil Druckmann, diretor criativo da Naughty Dog recebe troféu
Depois de uma vitória incontestável no DICE Awards, a Naughty Dog adicionou mais alguns prêmios à sua sala de troféus no BAFTA Awards, concedido pela British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The Last of Us venceu quatro categorias, inclusive a de Melhor Jogo do Ano. Os principais concorrentes foram GTA V e Tearaway, que conquistaram trÊs troféus cada.
Veja abaixo a lista completa de finalistas e vencedores do BAFTA Awards 2014:
Melhor Jogo do Ano
The Last of Us
Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag
Grand Theft Auto V
Papers, Please
Super Mario 3D World
Tearaway
Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura
The Last of Us
Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag
BADLAND
Grand Theft Auto V
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Tomb Raider
Melhor Jogo para Família
Tearaway
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Super Mario 3D World
Skylanders SWAP Force
Rayman Legends
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Melhor Jogo de Estratégia e Simulação
Win Papers, Please
Civilization V: Brave New World
Democracy 3
Forza Motorsport 5
Surgeon Simulator 2013
XCOM: Enemy Within
Melhor Game de Esportes
FIFA 14
F1 2013
NBA 2K14
GRID 2
Forza Motorsport 5
Football Manager 2014
Melhor Multiplayer
Grand Theft Auto V
World of Tanks
Super Mario 3D World
The Last of Us
Dota 2
Battlefield 4
Melhor Jogo para Mobile e Portáteis
Tearaway
BADLAND
DEVICE 6
Plants vs. Zombies 2
Ridiculous Fishing
The Room Two
Melhor Design
Grand Theft Auto V
Tomb Raider
Tearaway
Papers, Please
The Last of Us
Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag
Prêmio de Arte
Tearaway
Beyond: Two Souls
BioShock Infinite
DEVICE 6
The Last of Us
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Prêmio de Inovação
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Grand Theft Auto V
Papers, Please
The Stanley Parable
Tearaway
Year Walk
Prêmio de Som
The Last of Us
Battlefield 4
BioShock Infinite
DEVICE 6
Grand Theft Auto V
Tomb Raider
Promessas Independentes para 2014
Size DOES Matter
Project Heera: Diamond Heist
The Unknown
Melhor Música Original
BioShock Infinite
Tearaway
Super Mario 3D World
The Last of Us
Beyond: Two Souls
Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag
Melhor Atuação
Ashley Johnson (Ellie, de The Last of Us)
Courtnee Draper (Elizabeth, de BioShock Infinite)
Ellen Page (Jodie, de Beyond: Two Souls)
Kevan Brighting (O Narrador, de The Stanley Parable)
Steven Ogg (Trevor Phillips, de Grand Theft Auto V)
Troy Baker (Joel, de The Last of Us)
Melhor História
The Last of Us
The Stanley Parable
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Grand Theft Auto V
Gone Home
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Melhor Jogo Britânico
Grand Theft Auto V
Tearaway
The Room Two
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Gunpoint
DmC Devil May Cry
Melhor Jogo Estreante
Gone Home
The Stanley Parable
Remember Me
Gunpoint
Castles in the Sky
BADLAND