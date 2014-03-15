

Neil Druckmann, diretor criativo da Naughty Dog recebe troféu



Depois de uma vitória incontestável no DICE Awards, a Naughty Dog adicionou mais alguns prêmios à sua sala de troféus no BAFTA Awards, concedido pela British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The Last of Us venceu quatro categorias, inclusive a de Melhor Jogo do Ano. Os principais concorrentes foram GTA V e Tearaway, que conquistaram trÊs troféus cada.

Veja abaixo a lista completa de finalistas e vencedores do BAFTA Awards 2014:

Melhor Jogo do Ano

The Last of Us

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

Grand Theft Auto V

Papers, Please

Super Mario 3D World

Tearaway

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

The Last of Us

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

BADLAND

Grand Theft Auto V

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Tomb Raider

Melhor Jogo para Família

Tearaway

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Super Mario 3D World

Skylanders SWAP Force

Rayman Legends

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Melhor Jogo de Estratégia e Simulação

Win Papers, Please

Civilization V: Brave New World

Democracy 3

Forza Motorsport 5

Surgeon Simulator 2013

XCOM: Enemy Within

Melhor Game de Esportes

FIFA 14

F1 2013

NBA 2K14

GRID 2

Forza Motorsport 5

Football Manager 2014

Melhor Multiplayer

Grand Theft Auto V

World of Tanks

Super Mario 3D World

The Last of Us

Dota 2

Battlefield 4

Melhor Jogo para Mobile e Portáteis

Tearaway

BADLAND

DEVICE 6

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Ridiculous Fishing

The Room Two

Melhor Design

Grand Theft Auto V

Tomb Raider

Tearaway

Papers, Please

The Last of Us

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

Prêmio de Arte

Tearaway

Beyond: Two Souls

BioShock Infinite

DEVICE 6

The Last of Us

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Prêmio de Inovação

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Grand Theft Auto V

Papers, Please

The Stanley Parable

Tearaway

Year Walk

Prêmio de Som

The Last of Us

Battlefield 4

BioShock Infinite

DEVICE 6

Grand Theft Auto V

Tomb Raider

Promessas Independentes para 2014

Size DOES Matter

Project Heera: Diamond Heist

The Unknown

Melhor Música Original

BioShock Infinite

Tearaway

Super Mario 3D World

The Last of Us

Beyond: Two Souls

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

Melhor Atuação

Ashley Johnson (Ellie, de The Last of Us)

Courtnee Draper (Elizabeth, de BioShock Infinite)

Ellen Page (Jodie, de Beyond: Two Souls)

Kevan Brighting (O Narrador, de The Stanley Parable)

Steven Ogg (Trevor Phillips, de Grand Theft Auto V)

Troy Baker (Joel, de The Last of Us)

Melhor História

The Last of Us

The Stanley Parable

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Grand Theft Auto V

Gone Home

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Melhor Jogo Britânico

Grand Theft Auto V

Tearaway

The Room Two

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Gunpoint

DmC Devil May Cry

Melhor Jogo Estreante

Gone Home

The Stanley Parable

Remember Me

Gunpoint

Castles in the Sky

BADLAND