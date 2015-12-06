Modo Arcade
The Witcher III leva prêmio de Jogo do Ano do Game Awards
06/12/2015 | 00h25
Por João Coscelli
The Witcher III desbancou Fallout 4 e Metal Gear Solid V e foi eleito o Jogo do Ano pelo Game Awards. O game da CD Projekt Red, além de conferir aos desenvolvedores o título de Estúdio do Ano, ainda foi eleito o Melhor RPG. O prêmio, porém, parece ter sido muito disputado com o game da Konami, que venceu duas categorias: Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura e Melhor Trilha Sonora.
Também com dois prêmios ficaram Splatoon, que desbancou fortes concorrentes ao levar os prêmios de Melhor Jogo de Tiro e Melhor Multiplayer; Rocket League, o Melhor Jogo Independente e Melhor Jogo de Corrida e Esportes – deixando para trás NBA 2K16, Fifa 16 e PES 2016; e Her Story, eleito por ter a Melhor Narrativa e a Melhor Dublagem. Além desses títulos, No Man’s Sky foi escolhido como o Jogo Mais Esperado de 2016.
Confira abaixo a lista completa dos indicados e dos vencedores do Game Awards 2015.
Jogo do Ano
— THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (CD Projekt Red / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment) —
BLOODBORNE (FromSoftware / Sony Computer Entertainment)
FALLOUT 4 (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN (Kojima Productions / Konami)
SUPER MARIO MAKER (Nintendo)
Estúdio do Ano
— CD PROJEKT RED —
FROMSOFTWARE
KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS
NINTENDO
Melhor Jogo Independente
— ROCKET LEAGUE (Psyonix) —
HER STORY (Sam Barlow)
ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST (Moon Studios)
UNDERTALE (tobyfox)
Melhor Jogo para Mobile/Portátil
— LARA CROFT GO (Square Enix Montreal / Square Enix) —
FALLOUT SHELTER (Bethesda Game Studios | Behaviour Interactive / Bethesda Softworks)
MONSTER HUNTER 4: ULTIMATE (Capcom)
PAC-MAN 256 (Hipster Whale / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Melhor Narrativa
— HER STORY (Sam Barlow) —
LIFE IS STRANGE (DONTNOD Entertainment / Square Enix)
TALES FROM THE BORDERLANDS (TellTale Games)
THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (CD Projekt Red / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)
UNTIL DAWN (Supermassive Games / Sony Computer Entertainment)
Melhor Trilha Sonora
— METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN (Kojima Productions / Konami) —
FALLOUT 4 (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
HALO 5: GUARDIANS (343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)
ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST (Moon Studios / Microsoft Studios)
THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (CD Projekt Red / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)
Melhor Dublagem
— VIVA SEIFERT (HER STORY) —
ASHLY BURCH AS CHLOE PRICE (LIFE IS STRANGE)
CAMILLA LUDDINGTON AS LARA CROFT (RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER)
DOUG COCKLE AS GERALT (THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT)
MARK HAMILL AS THE JOKER (BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT)
Games for Change
— LIFE IS STRANGE (DONTNOD Entertainment / Square Enix) —
CIBELE (Star Maid Games)
HER STORY (Sam Barlow)
SUNSET (Tale of Tales)
UNDERTALE (tobyfox)
Melhor Jogo de Tiro
— SPLATOON (Nintendo) —
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 3 (Treyarch / Activision)
DESTINY: THE TAKEN KING (Bungie / Activision)
HALO 5: GUARDIANS (343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)
STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT (DICE / Electronic Arts)
Melhor RPG
— THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (CD Projekt Red / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment) —
BLOODBORNE (FromSoftware / Sony Computer Entertainment)
FALLOUT 4 (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
PILLARS OF ETERNITY (Obsidian Entertainment / Paradox Interactive)
UNDERTALE (tobyfox)
Melhor Jogo de Luta
— MORTAL KOMBAT X (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment) —
GUILTY GEAR XRD –SIGN– (Arc System Works / Aksys Games)
RISE OF INCARNATES (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
RISING THUNDER (Radiant Entertainment)
Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura
— METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN (Kojima Productions / Konami) —
ASSASSIN’S CREED SYNDICATE (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)
ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST (Moon Studios / Microsoft Studios)
RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER (Crystal Dynamics / Microsoft Studios)
Melhor Jogo para Família
— SUPER MARIO MAKER (Nintendo) —
DISNEY INFINITY 3.0 (Avalanche Studios / Disney Interactive Studios)
LEGO DIMENSIONS (Traveller’s Tales / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)
SKYLANDERS: SUPERCHARGERS (Vicarious Visions | Beenox Studios / Activision)
SPLATOON (Nintendo)
Melhor Jogo de Esportes e Corrida
— ROCKET LEAGUE (Psyonix) —
FIFA 16 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)
FORZA MOTORSPORT 6 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios
NBA 2K16 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2016 (PES Productions / Konami)
Melhor Multiplayer
— SPLATOON (Nintendo) —
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 3 (Treyarch / Activision)
DESTINY: THE TAKEN KING (Bungie / Activision)
HALO 5: GUARDIANS (343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)
ROCKET LEAGUE (Psyonix)
Melhor Direção de Arte
— ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST (Moon Studios / Microsoft Studios) —
BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment0
BLOODBORNE (FromSoftware / Sony Computer Entertainment)
METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN (Kojima Productions / Konami)
THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (CD Projekt Red / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)
Jogo de eSports do Ano
— COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE (Valve) —
CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
DOTA 2 (Valve)
HEARTHSTONE (Blizzard Entertainment)
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS (Riot Games)
Melhor Criação de Fã
— PORTAL STORIES: MEL (Prism Studios) —
GTA V – TARGETS (Hoodoo Operator)
REAL GTA (Corridor Digital)
TWITCH PLAYS DARK SOULS (Twitch Community)
Celebridade do Ano
— GREG MILLER —
CHRISTOPHER “MONTECRISTO” MYKLES
MARKIPLIER
PEWDIEPIE
TOTALBISCUIT
Equipe de eSports do Ano
— OPTIC GAMING —
EVIL GENIUSES
FNATIC
SK TELECOM T1
TEAM SOLOMID
Atleta de eSports do Ano
— KENNY “KENNYS” SCHRUB (Counter-Strike Global Offensive / Team EnVyUs) —
LEE “FAKER” SANG-HYEOK (League of Legends / SK Telecom T1)
OLOF “OLOFMEISTER” KAJBJER (Counter-Strike Global Offensive / Fnatic)
PETER “PPD” DAGER (Dota 2 / Evil Geniuses)
SYED SUMAIL “SUMA1L” HASSAN (Dota 2 / Evil Geniuses)
Jogo Mais Esperado de 2016
— NO MAN’S SKY (Hello Games) —
HORIZON ZERO DAWN (Guerrilla Games / Sony Computer Entertainment)
QUANTUM BREAK (Remedy Entertainment / Microsoft Studios)
THE LAST GUARDIAN (GenDesign/ Sony Computer Entertainment)
UNCHARTED 4: A THIEF’S END (Naughty Dog / Sony Computer Entertainment)