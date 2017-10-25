Saiu nesta semana a lista de games indicados ao Brazil Game Awards, premiação criada em 2015 que elege os jogos mais interessantes mostrados durante o principal evento de games da América Latina, a Brasil Game Show.

O principal destaque da lista é Monster Hunter World, da Capcom, que apareceu com cinco indicações. Ele foi seguido de perto por Detroit: Become Human, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds e Sea of Thieves, todos com quatro indicações.

O júri do evento tem jornalistas e produtores de conteúdo, e não está ligado à organização da feira – tradição que também acontece em outras grandes feiras de games do mundo, como a americana E3 e a alemã Gamescom.

Além do Estadão, estão no comitê os sites Adrenaline, Arkade, Combo Infinito, Critical Hits, Editora Europa, Gameblast, GameHall, IGN Brasil, Jogabilidade, Jovem Nerd, Overloadr, Tech Tudo, The Enemy, UOL Jogos e VGBR.

Fique atento: os vencedores serão indicados nesta sexta-feira, 27.

Melhor Jogo da BGS

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Call of Duty: World War II (Sledgehammer Games/Raven Software/Activision)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony (Interactive Entertainment)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft)

Monster Hunter World (Capcom)

Melhor Jogo Brasileiro

Black Iris (Hexa Game Studio)

Distortions (Among Giants)

No Heroes Here (Mad Mimic Interactive)

Skydome (Kinship)

Trajes Fatais (Onanim)

Melhor Jogo Original

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony (Interactive Entertainment)

Moonlighter (Digital Sun/11 bit studios)

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (Bluehole Studio)

Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft Studios)

Melhor Jogo para PC

Black Desert Online (Pearl Abyss/RedFox Games)

Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

Frost Punk (11 bit studios)

Moonlighter (Digital Sun/11 bit studios)

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (Bluehole Studio)

Melhor Jogo para Console

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony (Interactive Entertainment)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft)

Monster Hunter World: World (Capcom)

Melhor Jogo para Realidade Virtual

Assetto Corsa (Kunos Simulazioni/505 Games)

Batman Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Moss (Polyarc)

Resident Evil 7 (Capcom)

The Inpatient (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Melhor Periférico/Hardware

Xbox One X (Microsoft)

HTC Vive (HTC/Valve Corporation)

PlayStation VR (Sony)

HyperX Alloy FPS (Kingston)

Acer Predator Z850 (Acer)

Melhor Jogo de Tiro

Call of Duty: World War II (Sledgehammer Games/Raven Software/Activision)

Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft)

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (Bluehole Studio)

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony (Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter World: World (Capcom)

Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft Studios)

Terra-média: Sombras da Guerra (Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco)

Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios/ Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

Trajes Fatais (Onanim)

Melhor RPG

Black Desert Online (Pearl Abyss/RedFox Games)

Monster Hunter World: World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5/Bandai Namco)

South Park: A Fenda que Abunda Força (Ubisoft)

Melhor Jogo de Corrida

Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studios)

Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Need for Speed: Payback (Ghost Games/Electronic Arts)

Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios/Bandai Namco)

Melhor Jogo de Esportes

FIFA 18 (EA Sports/Electronic Arts)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions/Konami)

Melhor Jogo de Estratégia

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (Forgotten Empires/Microsoft Studios)

Frost Punk (11 bit studios)

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (CD Projekt RED/CD Projekt)

Melhor Jogo para a Família

Crash Bandicoot Remastered (Vicarious Visions/Naughty Dog/Activision)

Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft Studios)

Super Lucky’s Tale (Playful Corp./Microsoft Studios)

Melhor Multiplayer

Call of Duty: World War II (Sledgehammer Games/Raven Software/Activision)

FIFA 18 (EA Sports/Electronic Arts)

Monster Hunter World: World (Capcom)

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (Bluehole Studio)

Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft Studios)

Melhor Jogo Independente

Black Iris (Hexa Game Studio)

Children of Morta​ (Dead Mage/11 bit studios)

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Distortions (Among Giants)

Trajes Fatais (Onanim)