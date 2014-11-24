E o Oscar vai para… Opa, não, peraí: o assunto do Que Mario? é games, e não cinema. Mas isso não quer dizer que a indústria dos jogos eletrônicos não mereça uma premiação com toda a pompa e circunstância. É o The Game Awards 2014, prêmio que substituiu o antigo VGX, organizado pela indústria. Nessa segunda-feira, 24, a premiação anunciou seus indicados, em diversas categorias.

Os vencedores serão anunciados no dia 5 de dezembro, após serem julgados por 28 sites especializados do mundo inteiro, como Wired, Gamespot, Kotaku e Polygon. No lugar do Rubens Ewald Filho dublando o evento em tempo real, o YouTube, a Steam e a Twitch.tv transmitirão o Game Awards. Confira os indicados abaixo.

MELHOR JOGO DE TIRO:

– Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer/Activision)

– Destiny (Bungie/Activision)

– Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

– Titanfall (Respawn/EA)

– Wolfenstein: The New Order (MachineGames/Bethesda)

MELHOR JOGO DE AÇÃO/AVENTURA:

– Alien: Isolation (Creative Assembly/Sega)

– Assassin’s Creed Unity (Ubisoft)

– Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

– Sombras de Mordor (Monolith/Warner Bros)

– Sunset Overdrive (Insomniac/Microsoft)

MELHOR RPG:

– Bravely Default (Square Enix)

– Dark Souls II (From Software/Bandai Namco)

– Divinity: Original Sin (Larian Studios)

– Dragon Age: Inquisition (Bioware/EA)

– South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian/Ubisoft)

MELHOR GAME DE LUTA:

– Killer Instinct: Season Two (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft)

– Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (Arc System Works/Atlus)

– Super Smash Bros. 3DS (Nintendo)

– Super Smash Bros. Wii U (Nintendo)

– Ultimate Street Fighter IV (Capcom)

MELHOR GAME PARA FAMÍLIA:

– Disney Infinity 2.0 (Avalanche Software/Disney Interactive Studios)

– Fantasia: Music Evolved (Harmonix/Disney Interactive Studios)

– Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo)

– Skylanders: Trap Team (Toys for Bob/Activision)

– Tomodachi Life (Nintendo)

MELHOR GAME DE ESPORTES:

– FIFA 15 (EA Canada/EA Sports)

– Forza Horizon 2 (Playground Games/Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft)

– Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo)

– NBA 2K15 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

– Trials Fusion (RedLynx/Ubisoft)

MELHOR JOGO MOBILE/PORTÁTIL:

– Bravely Default (Square Enix)

– Monument Valley (Ustwo)

– Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)

– Super Smash Bros. for 3DS (Nintendo)

– Threes (Asher Vollmer, Greg Wohlwend e Jimmy Hinson)

MELHOR EXPERIÊNCIA ONLINE:

– Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

– Dark Souls II (From Software/Bandai Namco)

– Destiny (Bungie/Activision)

– Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)

– Titanfall (Respawn/EA)

MELHOR REMASTERIZAÇÃO:

– Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games)

– Halo: The Master Chief Collection (343 Industries/Microsoft)

– Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Game Freak/Nintendo)

– The Last of Us (Naughty Dog/Sony)

– Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)

MELHOR NARRATIVA:

– South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian/Ubisoft)

– The Walking Dead Season 2 (Telltale Games)

– The Wolf Among Us (Telltale Games)

– Valiant Hearts (Ubisoft)

– Wolfenstein: The New Order (Machine Games/Bethesda)

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL:

– Alien: Isolation (Joe Henson and Alexis Smith, The Creative Assembly/Sega)

– Child of Light (Coeur de pirate, Ubisoft Montreal)

– Destiny (Marty O’Donnell, Bungie/Activision)

– Sunset Overdrive (Boris Salchow, Insomniac Games/Microsoft)

– Transistor (Darren Korb, Supergiant Games)

MELHOR JOGO INDIE:

– Broken Age Part 1 (Double Fine)

– Monument Valley (Ustwo)

– Shovel Knight (Cellar Door)

– Transistor (Supergiant Games)

– The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)

JOGO MAIS INOVADOR:

– Mountain (David O’Reilly/Double Fine Presents)

– Never Alone (Upper One Games)

– The Last of Us: Left Behind (Naughty Dog/Sony)

– This War of Mine (11bit Studios)

– Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft)

JOGADOR DO ANO (eSports):

– Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson (League of Legends)

– Xu “Fy” Linsen (Dota 2)

– James “Firebat” Kostesich (Hearthstone)

– Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund (Counter-Strike: GO)

– Matt “NaDeSHoT” Haag (Call of Duty)

EQUIPE DO ANO (eSports):

– Samsung White (League of Legends)

– Evil Geniuses (Dota 2)

– Edward Gaming (League of Legends)

– Newbee (Dota 2)

– Ninjas in Pajamas (Counter-Strike: GO)

CANAL GAMER MAIS POPULAR:

– Evan “Vanoss” Fong

– Jeff Gerstmann

– PewDiePie

– StampyLongHead

– TotalBiscuit

MELHOR CRIAÇÃO DE FÃS:

– BEST Zelda Rap EVER!! (Egoraptor)

– Luigi Death Stare by CZBwoi and Rizupicorr

– Mine the Diamond (Minecraft Song) (Tobuscus)

– Minecraft – TITAN City (Colonial Puppet)

– Twitch Plays Pokemon (Anonymous)

DESENVOLVEDORA DO ANO:

– Blizzard Entertainment

– Monolith Productions

– Nintendo

– Telltale Games

– Ubisoft Montreal

MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÃO:

– Trey Parker como várias vozes – South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian/Ubisoft)

– Melissa Hutchison como Clementine – The Walking Dead: Season Two (Telltale Games)

– Adam Harrington como Bigby Wolf – The Wolf Among Us (Telltale Games)

– Kevin Spacey como Jonathan Irons – Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

– Troy Baker como Talion – Sombras de Mordor (Monolith/Warner Bros.)

JOGO MAIS AGUARDADO (Categoria votada pelos fãs):

– Batman: Arkham Knight (Rocksteady/Warner Bros.)

– Bloodborne (FROM Software/Sony)

– Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony)

– Evolve (Turtle Rock/2K Games)

– The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt)

JOGO DO ANO:

– Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

– Dark Souls 2 (FROM Software/Bandai Namco)

– Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare/EA)

– Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)

– Sombras de Mordor (Monolith/Warner Bros.)