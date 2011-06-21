Rodrigo Martins
Michael Jackson é o melhor cantor da história, aponta ranking
21/06/2011 | 18h47
Por Estadão
Não tem para Freddie Mercury, Elvis Presley, John Lennon e até Aretha Franklin. O melhor cantor de todos os tempos é Michael Jackson, segundo uma enquete feita pelo site New Musical Express.
Foram dez milhões de votos. Michael terminou com nota 9,02, contra 8,39 de Freddie Mercury e 7,17 de Elvis Presley.
Veja lista dos 20 mais:
1. Michael Jackson
2. Freddie Mercury
3. Elvis Presley
4. Axl Rose
5. John Lennon
6. David Bowie
7. Robert Plant
8. Paul McCartney
9. Stevie Wonder
10. Aretha Franklin
11. Matt Bellamy
12. Ray Charles
13. Jim Morrison
14. Bob Marley
15. Elton John
16. Kurt Cobain
17. Steven Tyler
18. Mick Jagger
19. Marvin Gaye
20. Tina Turner
Concordam?