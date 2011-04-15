TV sem TV
Entre o mouse e o controle remoto
Coachella ao vivo no YouTube
Festival é transmitido ao vivo durante o fim de semana
15/04/2011 | 17h49
Por Filipe Serrano
A partir desta sexta-feira às 20h (horário de Brasília) o YouTube vai transmitir ao vivo os shows do festival Coachella, direto de Indio, na Califórnia. A transmissão de 60 apresentações continua durante o fim de semana neste sábado e domingo e podem ser vistas no canal http://www.youtube.com/coachella. Abaixo o trailer do festival e a programação da transmissão no YouTube, segundo o site.
Programação dos shows (horário de Brasília):
Sexta (15) e madrugada de sábado (16)
Canal 1
• 20h10 – The Drums
• 20h55 – Cee Lo Green
• 21h45 – Moving Units
• 22h30 – Ozomatli
• 23h25 – Interpol
• 0h35 – Ms. Lauryn Hill
• 01h55 – Kings of Leon
• 03h15 – The Black Keys
• 04h05 – Gayngs
Canal 2
• 20h00 – !!!
• 20h50 – Warpaint
• 21h35 – Cold Cave
• 22h25 – YACHT
• 23h10 – Cold War Kids
• 0h00 – Titus Andronicus
• 01h00 – The Pains Of Being Pure …
• 02h00 – Tame Impala
• 02h55 – Monarchy
• 04h00 – Flogging Molly
Canal 3
• 20h30 – The Morning Benders
• 21h45 – Ariel Pink’s Haunted Gra…
• 23h25 – Interpol – surveillance
• 0h20 – Omar Rodriguez-Lopez
• 04h00 – Scala & Kolacny Bros.
Sábado (16) e madrugada de domingo (17)
Canal 1
• 20h00 – Freelance Whales
• 20h50 – Erykah Badu
• 22h05 – Broken Social Scene
• 22h55 – Here We Go Magic
• 23h40 – Gogol Bordello
• 0h30 – Mumford & Sons
• 01h25 – The Swell Season
• 02h20 – Bright Eyes
Canal 2
• 20h30 – Two Door Cinema Club
• 21h20 – Cage The Elephant
• 22h10 – The Foals
• 23h00 – The New Pornographers
• 23h55 – The Kills
• 23h05 – Big Audio Dynamite
• 0h05 – Elbow
• 03h00 – Raphael Saadiq
• 03h55 – Scissor Sisters
Canal 3
• 20h00 – Black Joe Lewis & the Ho…
• 21h45 – Jenny and Johnny
• 22h35 – Yelle
• 23h30 – Brandt Brauer Frick
• 00h30 – Apresentações extras
• 02h25 – Empire Of The Sun
• 03h30 – Apresentações extras
Domingo (17) e madrugada de segunda (18)
Canal 1
• 20h00 – Wiz Khalifa
• 21h00 – Nas & Damian Marley
• 22h10 – Death from Above 1979
• 23h25 – The National
• 00h30 – Ratatat
• 00h55 – The Strokes
Canal 2
• 20h00 – Jack’s Mannequin
• 20h50 – Jimmy Eat World
• 21h55 – Fistful of Mercy
• 23h25 – Duran Duran
• 00h35 – Chromeo
• 01h45 – PJ Harvey
• 03h05 – She Wants Revenge
Canal 3
• 20h00 – Angus & Julia Stone
• 20h45 – HEALTH
• 21h35 – MEN
• 22h05 – Best Coast
• 22h55 – Foster the People
• 23h40 – Ellie Goulding
• 00h30 – Apresentações extras