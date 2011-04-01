• 10. Evolution of Dance (63.287 não gostaram)

• 9. Chocolate Rain (70.400 não gostaram)

• 8. Charlie bit my finger – again ! (73.766 não gostaram)

• 7. Justin Bieber – Never Let You Go (74.555 não gostaram)

• 6. Justin Bieber – One Less Lonely Girl (78.444 não gostaram)

• 5. Lady Gaga – Bad Romance (82.800 não gostaram)

• 4. Justin Bieber – Somebody To Love Remix ft. Usher (88.482 não gostaram)

• 3. Justin Bieber – Never Say Never ft. Jaden Smith (98.481 não gostaram)

• 2. Justin Bieber – Baby ft. Ludacris (1.184.351 não gostaram)

• 1. Rebecca Black – Friday (1.360.466 não gostaram)

