''1; 2; 3; 4!'' - Link - Estadão

Eis a relação publicada pelo Joystiq.

* “I Saw Her Standing There”

* “Please Please Me”

* “Twist and Shout”

* “All My Loving”

* “I Wanna Be Your Man”

* “She Loves You”

* “I Want to Hold Your Hand”

* “A Hard Day’s Night”

* “And I Love Her”

* “Can’t Buy Me Love”

* “I’m A Loser”

* “Baby’s in Black”

* “I Feel Fine”

* “Help!”

* “Ticket to Ride”

* “I’ve Just Seen a Face”

* “I’m Down”

* “Drive My Car”

* “In My Life”

* “If I Needed Someone”

* “Day Tripper”

* “Taxman”

* “She Said She Said”

* “And Your Bird Can Sing”

* “Paperback Writer”

* “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”

* “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”

* “Good Morning Good Morning”

* “I Am the Walrus”

* “Hello Goodbye”

* “Revolution”

* “Back in the USSR”

* “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

* “Birthday”

* “Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey”

* “Helter Skelter”

* “Hey Bulldog”

* “Come Together”

* “Something”

* “Octopus’s Garden”

* “Here Comes the Sun”

* “Don’t Let Me Down”

* “Dig a Pony”

* “I’ve Got a Feeling”

* “Get Back”

E, caso você não tenha visto o trailer, sente o drama que vai ser esse jogo:

[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/bpBDOolcs9g" width="500" height="315" wmode="transparent" /]