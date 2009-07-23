Activision libera mais faixas de 'Guitar Hero 5' - Link - Estadão

A empresa liberou mais 24 músicas que estarão presentes no playlist do jogo. Agora, Duran Duran, No Doubt, Gorillaz e The Smashing Pumpkins fazem sua aparição.

AFI – “Medicate”

A Perfect Circle – “Judith”

Billy Idol – “Dancing With Myself”

Brand New – “Sowing Season (Yeah)”

Bush – “Comedown”

The Derek Trucks Band – “Younk Funk”

Duran Duran – “Hungry Like The Wolf”

Eagles Of Death Metal – “Wannabe In L.A.”

Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.”

Gov’t Mule – “Streamline Woman”

Grand Funk Railroad – “We’re An American Band”

Iron Maiden – “2 Minutes To Midnight”

King Crimson – “21st Century Schizoid Man”

No Doubt – “Ex-Girlfriend”

Peter Frampton – “Do You Feel Like We Do? (Live)”

Public Enemy Featuring Zakk Wylde – “Bring the Noise 20XX”

Rush – “The Spirit Of Radio (Live)”

Scars On Broadway – “They Say”

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”

Spacehog – “In The Meantime”

Sunny Day Real Estate – “Seven”

T. Rex – “20th Century Boy”

Wild Cherry – “Play That Funky Music”

Carlos Santana também aparecerá no game como personagem jogável.

Por enquanto, 70 das 85 músicas do game foram reveladas. A lista anterior, você encontra aqui. O game será lançado em setembro no exterior, 8 dias antes de The Beatles: Rock Band.