Activision libera mais faixas de 'Guitar Hero 5' - Link - Estadão

Activision libera mais faixas de 'Guitar Hero 5'
23/07/2009 | 13h18
A empresa liberou mais 24 músicas que estarão presentes no playlist do jogo. Agora, Duran Duran, No Doubt, Gorillaz e The Smashing Pumpkins fazem sua aparição.
AFI – “Medicate”
A Perfect Circle – “Judith”
Billy Idol – “Dancing With Myself”
Brand New – “Sowing Season (Yeah)”
Bush – “Comedown”
The Derek Trucks Band – “Younk Funk”
Duran Duran – “Hungry Like The Wolf”
Eagles Of Death Metal – “Wannabe In L.A.”
Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.”
Gov’t Mule – “Streamline Woman”
Grand Funk Railroad – “We’re An American Band”
Iron Maiden – “2 Minutes To Midnight”
King Crimson – “21st Century Schizoid Man”
No Doubt – “Ex-Girlfriend”
Peter Frampton – “Do You Feel Like We Do? (Live)”
Public Enemy Featuring Zakk Wylde – “Bring the Noise 20XX”
Rush – “The Spirit Of Radio (Live)”
Scars On Broadway – “They Say”
The Smashing Pumpkins – “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”
Spacehog – “In The Meantime”
Sunny Day Real Estate – “Seven”
T. Rex – “20th Century Boy”
Carlos Santana também aparecerá no game como personagem jogável.
Por enquanto, 70 das 85 músicas do game foram reveladas. A lista anterior, você encontra aqui. O game será lançado em setembro no exterior, 8 dias antes de The Beatles: Rock Band.