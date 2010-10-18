Banho de gato - Link - Estadão

Banho de gato
O que um boston terrier faz quando encontra um gato? Polly, a cachorrinha de quatro meses, e Hermione, a gatinha de oito meses, mostram:
18/10/2010 | 18h00
Por Tatiana de Mello Dias - O Estado de S. Paulo
[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/r0RLFgjHEJU" width="425" height="350" wmode="transparent" /]
[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/rskRAuxZTHY" width="425" height="350" wmode="transparent" /]
[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/F5h0g9DbrcQ" width="425" height="350" wmode="transparent" /]