Conheça a lista de músicas de DJ Hero - Link - Estadão

A expectativa dos jogadores pelo game só aumentou depois que foi anunciado que a dupla francesa Daft Punk faria parte de DJ Hero com várias músicas e também como personagens jogáveis.

DJ Hero será lançado nos EUA na última semana de outubro.

Confira as 93 músicas:

– 2Pac – “All Eyez On Me” vs. The Aranbee Pop Orchestra – “Bittersweet

Symphony (Instrumental)”

— 50 Cent – “Disco Inferno” vs. David Bowie – “Let’s Dance”

— 50 Cent – “Disco Inferno” vs. InDeep – “Last Night A DJ Saved My Life”

— Afrika Bambaataa – “Zulu Nation Throwdown” vs. Freedom Express – “Get

Down”

— Beastie Boys – “Here’s A Little Somethin’ For Ya” vs. DJ Shadow – “The

Number Song (2009 Version)” (Produced and mixed by DJ Shadow)

— Beastie Boys – “Intergalactic” vs. Blondie – “Rapture”

— Beastie Boys – “Lee Majors Come Again” vs. Daft Punk – “Da Funk”

(Produced and mixed by Cut Chemist)

— Beck – “Where It’s At” vs. DJ Shadow – “Six Days (Remix ft. Mos Def)”

— Bell Biv DeVoe – “Poison” Beat Juggle

— Bell Biv DeVoe – “Poison” vs. Beastie Boys – “Intergalactic” (Produced

and mixed by DJ AM)

— Bell Biv DeVoe – “Poison” vs. Cameo – “Word Up!”

— Benny Benassi – “Satisfaction” vs. Tiesto – “Elements Of Life”

— Billy Squier – “The Big Beat” vs. N.E.R.D. – “Lapdance” (DJ-Guitar mix)

— Black Eyed Peas – “Boom Boom Pow” vs. Benny Benassi – “Satisfaction”

— Bobby “Blue” Bland – “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” vs. 2Pac -

“How Do You Want It”

— Bobby “Blue” Bland – “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” vs. Connie

Price & The Keystones – “Fuzz And Them”

— Boogie Down Productions – “Jack Of Spades” vs. David Bowie – “Let’s

Dance” (Produced and mixed by DJ Shadow)

— Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers – “Bustin’ Loose” vs. The Zombies -

“Time Of The Season” (Produced and mixed by DJ Shadow)

— Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers – “Bustin’ Loose” vs. Young MC – “Bust

A Move”

— Common – “Universal Mind Control (U.M.C.)” vs. Masta Ace – “Jeep A**

Gutter (Aaron LaCrate & Debonair Samir RMX)” (Produced and mixed by The

Scratch Perverts)

— Cypress Hill – “Insane In The Brain” vs. Classics IV – “Spooky”

— Cypress Hill – “Insane In The Brain” vs. David Axelrod – “The Edge”

— Daft Punk – “Around The World” vs. Young MC – “Bust A Move”

— Daft Punk – “Da Funk” vs. N.A.S.A. – “Strange Enough ft. Karen O, ODB &

Fatlip”

— Daft Punk – “Megamix 1″

— Daft Punk – “Megamix 2″

— Daft Punk – “Robot Rock” vs. Hashim – “Al Naafyish (The Soul)” (Produced

and mixed by The Scratch Perverts)

— Daft Punk – “Robot Rock” vs. Queen – “We Will Rock You”

— Daft Punk – “Short Circuit” vs. Boogie Down Productions – “Jack Of

Spades”

— Daft Punk – “Technologic” vs. Gary Numan – “Cars”

— Daft Punk – “Television Rules the Nation” vs. No Doubt – “Hella Good”

— David Axelrod – “The Edge” vs. Eric B. & Rakim – “Eric B. Is President”

— Dizzee Rascal – “Fix Up, Look Sharp” vs. DJ Shadow – “Organ Donor

(Extended Overhaul)”

— Dizzee Rascal – “Fix Up, Look Sharp” vs. Justice – “Genesis”

— DJ Shadow – “Six Days (Remix ft. Mos Def)” vs. D-Code – “Annie’s Horn”

— Eminem – “My Name Is” vs. Beck – “Loser”

— Fedde Le Grand – “Put Your Hands Up For Detroit” vs. Sandy Rivera and

David Penn – “I Can’t Stop (David Penn Remix)”

— Foo Fighters – “Monkey Wrench” vs. Beastie Boys – “Sabotage” (DJ-Guitar

mix)

— Foreigner – “Juke Box Hero” vs. DJ Z-Trip ft. Murs – “DJ Hero” (Produced

and mixed by DJ Z-Trip)

— Foreigner – “Juke Box Hero” vs. DJ Z-Trip ft. Murs – “DJ Hero”

(DJ-Guitar mix, produced and mixed by DJ Z-Trip)

— Gang Starr – “Just To Get A Rep” vs. Mobb Deep – “Shook Ones, Pt 2″

(Produced and mixed by J. Period)

— Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.” vs. Blondie – “Atomic”

— Grandmaster Flash’s – “Boom” vs. “Tap” (Produced and mixed by

Grandmaster Flash)

— Grandmaster Flash, DJ Kool, DJ Demo – “Here Comes My DJ” vs. Gary Numan

– “Cars” (Produced and mixed by Grandmaster Flash)

— Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl” vs. Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.”

— Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl” vs. InDeep “Last Night A DJ Saved My

Life” (Produced and mixed by DJ AM)

— Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl” vs. Rick James – “Give It To Me”

— Herbie Hancock – “Rockit” Beat Juggle

— Herbie Hancock – “Rockit” vs. N.E.R.D. – “Lapdance” (Produced and mixed

by Grandmaster Flash)

— InDeep – “Last Night A DJ Saved My Life” vs. Cameo – “Word Up!”

— Jackson 5 – “I Want You Back” vs. Gang Starr – “Just To Get A Rep”

(Produced and mixed by DJ Yoda)

— Jackson 5 – “I Want You Back” vs. Third Eye Blind – “Semi-Charmed Life”

(DJ-Guitar mix)

— Jackson 5 – “I Want You Back” vs. Third Eye Blind – “Semi-Charmed Life”

— JAY-Z feat. Pharrell – “Change Clothes” vs. 2Pac – “All Eyez on Me”

— JAY-Z – “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” vs. Eminem – “My Name Is”

— JAY-Z – “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” vs. Jackson 5 – “I Want You Back”

— JAY-Z – “Excuse Me Miss” vs. Rick James – “Give It To Me”

— Jean Knight – “Mr. Big Stuff” vs. Masta Ace – “Born To Roll”

— Jurassic 5 – “Jayou” vs. Billy Squier – “The Big Beat”

— Jurassic 5 – “Jayou” vs. Herbie Hancock – “Rockit”

— Kid Cudi – “Day ‘N’ Nite” vs. Black Eyed Peas – “Boom Boom Pow”

— Kool Moe Dee – “How Ya Like Me Now” vs. Reel 2 Real featuring The Mad

Stuntman – “I Like To Move It”

— Little Richard – “Tutti Frutti” vs. Shlomo – “Beats” (Produced and mixed

by DJ Yoda)

— M.I.A. – “Paper Planes” vs. Eric B. & Rakim – “Eric B. Is President”

(Produced and mixed by The Scratch Perverts)

— M.I.A. – “Paper Planes” vs. Wale – “Lookin’ At Me”

— Marvin Gaye – “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” vs. David Bowie -

“Let’s Dance”

— Marvin Gaye – “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” vs. Gorillaz – “Feel

Good Inc.”

— Motorhead – “Ace Of Spades” vs. Noisia – “Groundhog” (DJ-Guitar mix)

— N.A.S.A. – “Strange Enough ft. Karen O, ODB & Fatlip” vs. Isaac Hayes -

“Theme From Shaft”

— Noisia – “Groundhog” Beat Juggle (Produced and mixed by The Scratch

Perverts)

— Paul van Dyk – “Nothing But You” vs. Sandy Rivera and David Penn – “I

Can’t Stop (David Penn Remix)”

— Public Enemy – “Shut ‘Em Down” vs. Beck – “Where It’s At”

— Public Enemy ft. Zakk Wylde – “Bring The Noise 20XX” vs. Justice -

“Genesis” (Produced and mixed by DJ Z-Trip)

— Public Enemy featuring Zakk Wylde – “Bring The Noise 20XX” (DJ-Guitar

mix)

— Q-Tip – “Good Thang” vs. Billy Squier – “The Big Beat” (Produced and

mixed by J. Period)

— Queen – “Another One Bites The Dust” vs. Beastie Boys – “Brass Monkey”

(Produced and mixed by DJ Z-Trip)

— Queen – “Another One Bites The Dust” vs. Daft Punk – “Da Funk”

— Rihanna – “Disturbia” vs. Kid Sister – “Control”

— Rihanna – “Disturbia” vs. The Killers – “Somebody Told Me” (DJ-Guitar

mix)

— Rihanna – “Disturbia” vs. The Trammps – “Disco Inferno”

— Shlomo – “Beats” vs. Billy Squier – “The Big Beat”

— Street Sweeper Social Club – “Fight! Smash! Win!” vs. Beastie Boys -

“Intergalactic” (DJ-Guitar mix)

— Tears For Fears – “Shout” vs. DJ Shadow – “Six Days (Remix ft. Mos Def)”

— Tears For Fears – “Shout” vs. Eric B. & Rakim – “Eric B. Is President”

(Produced and mixed by DJ Jazzy Jeff)

— Tears For Fears – “Shout” vs. Eric Prydz – “Pjanoo”

— The Aranbee Pop Orchestra – “Bittersweet Symphony (Instrumental)” vs. LL

Cool J – “Rock The Bells” (Produced and mixed by DJ Jazzy Jeff)

— The Scratch Perverts Beats and Pieces (Produced and mixed by The Scratch

Perverts)

— The Killers – “Somebody Told Me” vs. Eric Prydz – “Pjanoo”

— Vanilla Ice – “Ice Ice Baby” vs. MC Hammer – “U Can’t Touch This”

— Vanilla Ice – “Ice Ice Baby” vs. Paula Abdul – “Straight Up”

— Wale – “Lookin’ At Me” vs. Black Eyed Peas ft. Tippa Irie – “Hey Mama”

— Weezer – “Beverly Hills” vs. Evidence, The Alchemist, Aceyalone, Rakaa &

88 Keys – “Fresh Rhymes And Videotape” (DJ-Guitar mix)

— Wild Cherry – “Play That Funky Music” vs. Gang Starr – “Just To Get A

Rep” (DJ-Guitar mix)