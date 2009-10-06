Conheça a lista de músicas de DJ Hero - Link - Estadão

Conheça a lista de músicas de DJ Hero
A expectativa dos jogadores pelo game só aumentou depois que foi anunciado que a dupla francesa Daft Punk faria parte de DJ Hero com várias músicas e também como personagens jogáveis.
DJ Hero será lançado nos EUA na última semana de outubro.
Confira as 93 músicas:
– 2Pac – “All Eyez On Me” vs. The Aranbee Pop Orchestra – “Bittersweet
Symphony (Instrumental)”
— 50 Cent – “Disco Inferno” vs. David Bowie – “Let’s Dance”
— 50 Cent – “Disco Inferno” vs. InDeep – “Last Night A DJ Saved My Life”
— Afrika Bambaataa – “Zulu Nation Throwdown” vs. Freedom Express – “Get
Down”
— Beastie Boys – “Here’s A Little Somethin’ For Ya” vs. DJ Shadow – “The
Number Song (2009 Version)” (Produced and mixed by DJ Shadow)
— Beastie Boys – “Intergalactic” vs. Blondie – “Rapture”
— Beastie Boys – “Lee Majors Come Again” vs. Daft Punk – “Da Funk”
(Produced and mixed by Cut Chemist)
— Beck – “Where It’s At” vs. DJ Shadow – “Six Days (Remix ft. Mos Def)”
— Bell Biv DeVoe – “Poison” Beat Juggle
— Bell Biv DeVoe – “Poison” vs. Beastie Boys – “Intergalactic” (Produced
and mixed by DJ AM)
— Bell Biv DeVoe – “Poison” vs. Cameo – “Word Up!”
— Benny Benassi – “Satisfaction” vs. Tiesto – “Elements Of Life”
— Billy Squier – “The Big Beat” vs. N.E.R.D. – “Lapdance” (DJ-Guitar mix)
— Black Eyed Peas – “Boom Boom Pow” vs. Benny Benassi – “Satisfaction”
— Bobby “Blue” Bland – “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” vs. 2Pac -
“How Do You Want It”
— Bobby “Blue” Bland – “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” vs. Connie
Price & The Keystones – “Fuzz And Them”
— Boogie Down Productions – “Jack Of Spades” vs. David Bowie – “Let’s
Dance” (Produced and mixed by DJ Shadow)
— Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers – “Bustin’ Loose” vs. The Zombies -
“Time Of The Season” (Produced and mixed by DJ Shadow)
— Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers – “Bustin’ Loose” vs. Young MC – “Bust
A Move”
— Common – “Universal Mind Control (U.M.C.)” vs. Masta Ace – “Jeep A**
Gutter (Aaron LaCrate & Debonair Samir RMX)” (Produced and mixed by The
Scratch Perverts)
— Cypress Hill – “Insane In The Brain” vs. Classics IV – “Spooky”
— Cypress Hill – “Insane In The Brain” vs. David Axelrod – “The Edge”
— Daft Punk – “Around The World” vs. Young MC – “Bust A Move”
— Daft Punk – “Da Funk” vs. N.A.S.A. – “Strange Enough ft. Karen O, ODB &
Fatlip”
— Daft Punk – “Megamix 1″
— Daft Punk – “Megamix 2″
— Daft Punk – “Robot Rock” vs. Hashim – “Al Naafyish (The Soul)” (Produced
and mixed by The Scratch Perverts)
— Daft Punk – “Robot Rock” vs. Queen – “We Will Rock You”
— Daft Punk – “Short Circuit” vs. Boogie Down Productions – “Jack Of
Spades”
— Daft Punk – “Technologic” vs. Gary Numan – “Cars”
— Daft Punk – “Television Rules the Nation” vs. No Doubt – “Hella Good”
— David Axelrod – “The Edge” vs. Eric B. & Rakim – “Eric B. Is President”
— Dizzee Rascal – “Fix Up, Look Sharp” vs. DJ Shadow – “Organ Donor
(Extended Overhaul)”
— Dizzee Rascal – “Fix Up, Look Sharp” vs. Justice – “Genesis”
— DJ Shadow – “Six Days (Remix ft. Mos Def)” vs. D-Code – “Annie’s Horn”
— Eminem – “My Name Is” vs. Beck – “Loser”
— Fedde Le Grand – “Put Your Hands Up For Detroit” vs. Sandy Rivera and
David Penn – “I Can’t Stop (David Penn Remix)”
— Foo Fighters – “Monkey Wrench” vs. Beastie Boys – “Sabotage” (DJ-Guitar
mix)
— Foreigner – “Juke Box Hero” vs. DJ Z-Trip ft. Murs – “DJ Hero” (Produced
and mixed by DJ Z-Trip)
— Foreigner – “Juke Box Hero” vs. DJ Z-Trip ft. Murs – “DJ Hero”
(DJ-Guitar mix, produced and mixed by DJ Z-Trip)
— Gang Starr – “Just To Get A Rep” vs. Mobb Deep – “Shook Ones, Pt 2″
(Produced and mixed by J. Period)
— Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.” vs. Blondie – “Atomic”
— Grandmaster Flash’s – “Boom” vs. “Tap” (Produced and mixed by
Grandmaster Flash)
— Grandmaster Flash, DJ Kool, DJ Demo – “Here Comes My DJ” vs. Gary Numan
– “Cars” (Produced and mixed by Grandmaster Flash)
— Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl” vs. Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.”
— Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl” vs. InDeep “Last Night A DJ Saved My
Life” (Produced and mixed by DJ AM)
— Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl” vs. Rick James – “Give It To Me”
— Herbie Hancock – “Rockit” Beat Juggle
— Herbie Hancock – “Rockit” vs. N.E.R.D. – “Lapdance” (Produced and mixed
by Grandmaster Flash)
— InDeep – “Last Night A DJ Saved My Life” vs. Cameo – “Word Up!”
— Jackson 5 – “I Want You Back” vs. Gang Starr – “Just To Get A Rep”
(Produced and mixed by DJ Yoda)
— Jackson 5 – “I Want You Back” vs. Third Eye Blind – “Semi-Charmed Life”
(DJ-Guitar mix)
— Jackson 5 – “I Want You Back” vs. Third Eye Blind – “Semi-Charmed Life”
— JAY-Z feat. Pharrell – “Change Clothes” vs. 2Pac – “All Eyez on Me”
— JAY-Z – “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” vs. Eminem – “My Name Is”
— JAY-Z – “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” vs. Jackson 5 – “I Want You Back”
— JAY-Z – “Excuse Me Miss” vs. Rick James – “Give It To Me”
— Jean Knight – “Mr. Big Stuff” vs. Masta Ace – “Born To Roll”
— Jurassic 5 – “Jayou” vs. Billy Squier – “The Big Beat”
— Jurassic 5 – “Jayou” vs. Herbie Hancock – “Rockit”
— Kid Cudi – “Day ‘N’ Nite” vs. Black Eyed Peas – “Boom Boom Pow”
— Kool Moe Dee – “How Ya Like Me Now” vs. Reel 2 Real featuring The Mad
Stuntman – “I Like To Move It”
— Little Richard – “Tutti Frutti” vs. Shlomo – “Beats” (Produced and mixed
by DJ Yoda)
— M.I.A. – “Paper Planes” vs. Eric B. & Rakim – “Eric B. Is President”
(Produced and mixed by The Scratch Perverts)
— M.I.A. – “Paper Planes” vs. Wale – “Lookin’ At Me”
— Marvin Gaye – “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” vs. David Bowie -
“Let’s Dance”
— Marvin Gaye – “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” vs. Gorillaz – “Feel
Good Inc.”
— Motorhead – “Ace Of Spades” vs. Noisia – “Groundhog” (DJ-Guitar mix)
— N.A.S.A. – “Strange Enough ft. Karen O, ODB & Fatlip” vs. Isaac Hayes -
“Theme From Shaft”
— Noisia – “Groundhog” Beat Juggle (Produced and mixed by The Scratch
Perverts)
— Paul van Dyk – “Nothing But You” vs. Sandy Rivera and David Penn – “I
Can’t Stop (David Penn Remix)”
— Public Enemy – “Shut ‘Em Down” vs. Beck – “Where It’s At”
— Public Enemy ft. Zakk Wylde – “Bring The Noise 20XX” vs. Justice -
“Genesis” (Produced and mixed by DJ Z-Trip)
— Public Enemy featuring Zakk Wylde – “Bring The Noise 20XX” (DJ-Guitar
mix)
— Q-Tip – “Good Thang” vs. Billy Squier – “The Big Beat” (Produced and
mixed by J. Period)
— Queen – “Another One Bites The Dust” vs. Beastie Boys – “Brass Monkey”
(Produced and mixed by DJ Z-Trip)
— Queen – “Another One Bites The Dust” vs. Daft Punk – “Da Funk”
— Rihanna – “Disturbia” vs. Kid Sister – “Control”
— Rihanna – “Disturbia” vs. The Killers – “Somebody Told Me” (DJ-Guitar
mix)
— Rihanna – “Disturbia” vs. The Trammps – “Disco Inferno”
— Shlomo – “Beats” vs. Billy Squier – “The Big Beat”
— Street Sweeper Social Club – “Fight! Smash! Win!” vs. Beastie Boys -
“Intergalactic” (DJ-Guitar mix)
— Tears For Fears – “Shout” vs. DJ Shadow – “Six Days (Remix ft. Mos Def)”
— Tears For Fears – “Shout” vs. Eric B. & Rakim – “Eric B. Is President”
(Produced and mixed by DJ Jazzy Jeff)
— Tears For Fears – “Shout” vs. Eric Prydz – “Pjanoo”
— The Aranbee Pop Orchestra – “Bittersweet Symphony (Instrumental)” vs. LL
Cool J – “Rock The Bells” (Produced and mixed by DJ Jazzy Jeff)
— The Scratch Perverts Beats and Pieces (Produced and mixed by The Scratch
Perverts)
— The Killers – “Somebody Told Me” vs. Eric Prydz – “Pjanoo”
— Vanilla Ice – “Ice Ice Baby” vs. MC Hammer – “U Can’t Touch This”
— Vanilla Ice – “Ice Ice Baby” vs. Paula Abdul – “Straight Up”
— Wale – “Lookin’ At Me” vs. Black Eyed Peas ft. Tippa Irie – “Hey Mama”
— Weezer – “Beverly Hills” vs. Evidence, The Alchemist, Aceyalone, Rakaa &
88 Keys – “Fresh Rhymes And Videotape” (DJ-Guitar mix)
— Wild Cherry – “Play That Funky Music” vs. Gang Starr – “Just To Get A
Rep” (DJ-Guitar mix)