E os 10 menos curtidos no YouTube - Link - Estadão

E os 10 menos curtidos no YouTube
-
01/04/2011 | 15h35
Por Filipe Serrano - O Estado de S. Paulo
• 10. Evolution of Dance (63.287 não gostaram)
• 9. Chocolate Rain (70.400 não gostaram)
• 8. Charlie bit my finger – again ! (73.766 não gostaram)
• 7. Justin Bieber – Never Let You Go (74.555 não gostaram)
• 6. Justin Bieber – One Less Lonely Girl (78.444 não gostaram)
• 5. Lady Gaga – Bad Romance (82.800 não gostaram)
• 4. Justin Bieber – Somebody To Love Remix ft. Usher (88.482 não gostaram)
• 3. Justin Bieber – Never Say Never ft. Jaden Smith (98.481 não gostaram)
• 2. Justin Bieber – Baby ft. Ludacris (1.184.351 não gostaram)
• 1. Rebecca Black – Friday (1.360.466 não gostaram)
(Daqui.)