Em câmera lenta - Link - Estadão

Em câmera lenta
Cachorrinhos ficam ainda mais fofos
04/02/2011 | 16h32
Por Redação Link - O Estado de S. Paulo
A dona de Iso achou que os vídeos que fazia com seu cachorrinho ficavam ainda mais fofos em câmera lenta. Melhor ainda com uma música dramática. E ela tinha toda a razão.
Iso tomando banho
[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/09hLxQE5Zuo" width="425" height="350" wmode="transparent" /]
Iso na neve
[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/BqNTfnhs-G0" width="425" height="350" wmode="transparent" /]
Iso brincando
[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/MCxr53WoKr8" width="425" height="350" wmode="transparent" /]