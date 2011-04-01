Os 10 vídeos mais curtidos no YouTube - Link - Estadão

• 10. Potter Puppet Pals: The Mysterious Ticking Noise (439.201 gostaram)

• 9. Achmed the Dead Terrorist (444.413 gostaram)

• 8. Jizz In My Pants (472.240 gostaram)

• 7. BED INTRUDER SONG!!! (529.577 gostaram)

• 6. Justin Bieber – Baby ft. Ludacris (589.145 gostaram)

• 5. Guitar (596.788 gostaram)

• 4. Charlie bit my finger – again! (603.585 gostaram)

• 3. Eminem – Not Afraid (630.627 gostaram)

• 2. Eminem – Love The Way You Lie ft. Rihanna (661.055 gostaram)

• 1. Evolution of Dance (724.405 gostaram)

(Daqui.)