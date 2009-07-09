Vaza lista de músicas de 'Guitar Hero 5' - Link - Estadão

Vaza lista de músicas de 'Guitar Hero 5'
09/07/2009 | 18h26
O site Joystiq compilou uma lista com as músicas que possivelmente estarão presentes no novo Guitar Hero. A Activision ainda não confirmou a lista, mas com a concorrência forte com Rock Band, ela realmente precisa de munição pesada para continuar brilhando.
Além das músicas, alguns ícones da música aparecerão como personagens dentro do jogo:
Matt Bellamy (Muse)
Johnny Cash
Kurt Cobain (Nirvana)
Shirley Manson (Garbage)
O playlist é enorme e para lá de eclético. Tem Nirvana, Elton John e até o furioso Rammstein.
Confira:
3 Doors Down – “Kryptonite”
A Perfect Circle – “Judith”
AFI – “Medicate”
Arctic Monkeys – “Brianstorm”
Attack! Attack! UK – “You and Me”
Band Of Horses – “Cigarettes, Wedding Bands”
Beastie Boys – “Gratitude”
Beck – “Gamma Ray”
Billy Idol – “Dancing with Myself”
Billy Squier – “Lonely is the Night”
Blink-182 – “The Rock Show”
Blur – “Song 2″
Bob Dylan – “All Along the Watchtower”
Bon Jovi – “You Give Love A Bad Name”
Brand New – “Sowing Season”
Bush – “Comedown”
Children Of Bodom – “Done With Everything, Die For Nothing”
Coldplay – “In My Place”
Darker My Love – “Blue Day”
Darkest Hour – “Demon(s)”
David Bowie – “Fame”
Deep Purple – “Woman From Tokyo (’99 Remix)”
Dire Straits – “Sultans of Swing”
Duran Duran – “Hungry Like The Wolf”
Eagles Of Death Metal – “Wannabe in L.A.”
Elliott Smith – “L.A.”
Elton John – “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting”
Face To Face – “Disconnected”
Garbage – “Only Happy When It Rains”
Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.”
Gov’t Mule – “Streamline Woman”
Grand Funk Railroad – “We’re an American Band”
Iggy Pop – “Lust For Life”
Iron Maiden – “2 Minutes to Midnight”
Jeff Beck – “Scatterbrain”
Jimmy Eat World – “Bleed American”
John Mellencamp – “Hurts So Good”
Johnny Cash – “Ring of Fire”
Kaiser Chiefs – “Never Miss a Beat”
King Crimson – “21st Century Schizoid Man”
Kings Of Leon – “Sex on Fire”
Kiss – “Shout it Out Loud”
Love and Rockets – “Mirror People”
Megadeth – “Sweating Bullets”
Mötley Crüe – “Looks That Kill”
Muse – “Plug in Baby”
My Morning Jacket – “One Big Holiday”
Nirvana – “Lithium”
Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”
No Doubt – “Ex-Girlfriend”
Peter Frampton – “Do You Feel Like We Do (Live)”
Public Enemy Featuring Zakk Wylde – “Bring the Noise 20xx”
Queen & David Bowie – “Under Pressure”
Queens Of The Stone Age – “Make it With Chu”
Rammstein – “Du Hast”
Rose Hill Drive – “Sneak Out”
Rush – “The Spirit of Radio (Live, 2008)”
Santana – “No One To Depend On (Live)”
Scars On Broadway – “They Say”
Screaming Trees – “Nearly Lost You”
Smashing Pumpkins – “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”
Sonic Youth – “Incinerate”
Spacehog – “In the Meantime”
Stevie Wonder – “Superstition”
Sublime – “What I Got”
Sunny Day Real Estate – “Seven”
T. Rex – “20th Century Boy”
The Bronx – “Six Days a Week”
The Derek Trucks Band – “Younk Funk”
The Duke Spirit – “Send a Little Love Token”
The Killers – “All the Pretty Faces”
The Police – “So Lonely”
The Raconteurs – “Steady As She Goes”
The Rolling Stones – “Sympathy for the Devil”
The Sword – “Maiden, Mother & Crone”
The White Stripes – “Blue Orchid”
Thin Lizzy – “Jailbreak”
Thrice – “Deadbolt”
Tom Petty – “Runnin’ Down a Dream”
The Heartbreakers – “American Girl”
TV On The Radio – “Wolf Like Me”
Vampire Weekend – “A-Punk”
Weezer – “Why Bother?”
Wild Cherry – “Play That Funky Music”
Wolfmother – “Back Round”