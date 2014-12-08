A primeira edição do Game Awards aconteceu no último sábado, 6, e coroou Dragon Age: Inquisition como o Jogo do Ano. Mesmo recém lançado, o jogo recebeu altas notas nas análises dos sites especializados e impressionou por seu detalhismo, abocanhando o primeiro grande prêmio concedido às principais criações do ano. O título da BioWare e da Eletronic Arts também levou o prêmio de Melhor Jogo de RPG.

A grande vencedora da noite, porém, foi uma velha conhecida do público – a Nintendo. A empresa japonesa foi eleita a desenvolvedora do ano e faturou mais três categorias: Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida e Melhor Jogo para Família, com Mario Kart 8, e Melhor Jogo de Luta, com Super Smash Bros. Wii U.

O Game Awards também premiou equipes e atletas de eSports e criações dos fãs, embora estes tenham sido concedidos mediante escolha do público, e não de um júri especializado. A lista completa de vencedores você vê abaixo.

Jogo do Ano

Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare/Electronic Arts)

Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Dark Souls 2 (From Software/Bandai Namco Games)

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Desenvolvedora do Ano

Nintendo

Blizzard Entertainment

Monolith Productions

Telltale Games

Ubisoft Montreal

Melhor Jogo Independente

Shovel Knight (Yacht Club Games)

Broken Age: Act 1 (Double Fine Productions)

Monument Valley (Ustwo)

Transistor (Supergiant Games)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)

Melhor Jogo Mobile/Portátil

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)

Bravely Default (Silicon Studio/Square Enix/Nintendo)

Monument Valley (Ustwo)

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (Sora Ltd/Bandai Namco Games/Nintendo)

Threes! (Sirvo)

Melhor Narrativa

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian Entertainment/Ubisoft)

The Walking Dead: Season Two (Telltale Games)

The Wolf Among Us (Telltale Games)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Destiny (Marty O’Donnell/Bungie)

Alien: Isolation (Christian Henson, Joe Henson e Alexis Smith/The Creative Assembly)

Child of Light (Coeur de pirate/Ubisoft Montreal)

Sunset Overdrive (Boris Salchow/Insomniac Games)

Transistor (Darren Korb/Supergiant Games)

Melhor Performance

Trey Parker como vários personagens, South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Adam Harrington como Bigby Wolf, The Wolf Among Us (Telltale Games)

Kevin Spacey como Jonathan Irons, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

Melissa Hutchison como Clementine, The Walking Dead: Season Two (Telltale Games)

Troy Baker como Talion, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Games for Change

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Never Alone (Upper One Games/E-Line Media)

The Last of Us: Left Behind (Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment America)

Mountain (David O’Reilly/Double Fine Presents)

This War of Mine (11 bit studios)

Melhor Jogo de Tiro

Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer/Activision)

Destiny (Bungie/Activision)

Titanfall (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)

Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Alien: Isolation (The Creative Assembly/Sega)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Sunset Overdrive (Insomniac Games/Microsoft Studios)

Melhor Jogo de RPG

Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare/Electronic Arts)

Bravely Default (Silicon Studio/Square Enix/Nintendo)

Dark Souls 2 (From Software/Bandai Namco Games)

Divinity: Original Sin (Larian Studios)

South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Sora Ltd/Bandai Namco Games/Nintendo)

Killer Instinct: Season 2 (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft Studios)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (Arc System Works/Atlus)

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (Sora Ltd/Bandai Namco Games/Nintendo)

Ultra Street Fighter 4 (Capcom)

Melhor Jogo para a Família

Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo EAD/Nintendo)

Disney Infinity 2.0 (Avalanche Software/Disney Interactive)

Fantasia: Music Evolved (Harmonix/Disney Interactive)

Skylanders Trap Team (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Tomodachi Life (Nintendo SPD/Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida

Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo EAD/Nintendo)

FIFA 15 (EA Canada/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 2 (Playground Games/Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studios)

NBA 2K15 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Trials Fusion (RedLynx/Ubisoft)

Melhor Experiência Online

Destiny (Bungie/Activision)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

Dark Souls 2 (From Software/Bandai Namco Games)

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)

Titanfall (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Melhor Remaster

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar North/Rockstar Games)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (343 Industries/Microsoft Studios)

Pokémon Omega Ruby/Pokémon Alpha Sapphire (Game Freak/The Pokemon Company/Nintendo)

The Last of Us Remastered (Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment America)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)

Jogo Mais Aguardado de 2015

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Batman: Arkham Knight (Rocksteady Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Bloodborne (From Software/Sony Computer Entertainment America)

Evolve (Turtle Rock Studios/2K Games)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment America)

Atleta de eSports do Ano

Matt “NaDeSHoT” Haag (Call of Duty)

Martin “Rekkles” Larsson (League of Legends)

Xu “Fy” Linsen (Dota 2)

James “Firebat” Kostesich (Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft)

Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Equipe de eSports do Ano

Ninjas in Pajamas (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Samsung White (League of Legends)

Evil Geniuses (Dota 2)

Edward Gaming (League of Legends)

Newbee (Dota 2)

Trending Gamer

TotalBiscuit

Evan “Vanoss” Fong

Jeff Gerstmann

PewDiePie

StampyLongHead

Melhor Criação de Fã

“Twitch Plays Pokemon”, anônimo

“BEST Zelda Rap EVER!!”, por Egoraptor

“Luigi Death Stare”, por CZBwoi e Rizupicorr

“Mine the Diamond (Minecraft Song)”, por Tobuscus

“Minecraft – Titan City”, por Colonial Puppet