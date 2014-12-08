Modo Arcade
Dragon Age: Inquisition é o Jogo do Ano no Game Awards
08/12/2014 | 19h42
Por João Coscelli
A primeira edição do Game Awards aconteceu no último sábado, 6, e coroou Dragon Age: Inquisition como o Jogo do Ano. Mesmo recém lançado, o jogo recebeu altas notas nas análises dos sites especializados e impressionou por seu detalhismo, abocanhando o primeiro grande prêmio concedido às principais criações do ano. O título da BioWare e da Eletronic Arts também levou o prêmio de Melhor Jogo de RPG.
A grande vencedora da noite, porém, foi uma velha conhecida do público – a Nintendo. A empresa japonesa foi eleita a desenvolvedora do ano e faturou mais três categorias: Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida e Melhor Jogo para Família, com Mario Kart 8, e Melhor Jogo de Luta, com Super Smash Bros. Wii U.
O Game Awards também premiou equipes e atletas de eSports e criações dos fãs, embora estes tenham sido concedidos mediante escolha do público, e não de um júri especializado. A lista completa de vencedores você vê abaixo.
Jogo do Ano
Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare/Electronic Arts)
Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Dark Souls 2 (From Software/Bandai Namco Games)
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Desenvolvedora do Ano
Nintendo
Blizzard Entertainment
Monolith Productions
Telltale Games
Ubisoft Montreal
Melhor Jogo Independente
Shovel Knight (Yacht Club Games)
Broken Age: Act 1 (Double Fine Productions)
Monument Valley (Ustwo)
Transistor (Supergiant Games)
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)
Melhor Jogo Mobile/Portátil
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)
Bravely Default (Silicon Studio/Square Enix/Nintendo)
Monument Valley (Ustwo)
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (Sora Ltd/Bandai Namco Games/Nintendo)
Threes! (Sirvo)
Melhor Narrativa
Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian Entertainment/Ubisoft)
The Walking Dead: Season Two (Telltale Games)
The Wolf Among Us (Telltale Games)
Wolfenstein: The New Order (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Destiny (Marty O’Donnell/Bungie)
Alien: Isolation (Christian Henson, Joe Henson e Alexis Smith/The Creative Assembly)
Child of Light (Coeur de pirate/Ubisoft Montreal)
Sunset Overdrive (Boris Salchow/Insomniac Games)
Transistor (Darren Korb/Supergiant Games)
Melhor Performance
Trey Parker como vários personagens, South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Adam Harrington como Bigby Wolf, The Wolf Among Us (Telltale Games)
Kevin Spacey como Jonathan Irons, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
Melissa Hutchison como Clementine, The Walking Dead: Season Two (Telltale Games)
Troy Baker como Talion, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Games for Change
Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
Never Alone (Upper One Games/E-Line Media)
The Last of Us: Left Behind (Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment America)
Mountain (David O’Reilly/Double Fine Presents)
This War of Mine (11 bit studios)
Melhor Jogo de Tiro
Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer/Activision)
Destiny (Bungie/Activision)
Titanfall (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
Wolfenstein: The New Order (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Alien: Isolation (The Creative Assembly/Sega)
Assassin’s Creed Unity (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Sunset Overdrive (Insomniac Games/Microsoft Studios)
Melhor Jogo de RPG
Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare/Electronic Arts)
Bravely Default (Silicon Studio/Square Enix/Nintendo)
Dark Souls 2 (From Software/Bandai Namco Games)
Divinity: Original Sin (Larian Studios)
South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Melhor Jogo de Luta
Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Sora Ltd/Bandai Namco Games/Nintendo)
Killer Instinct: Season 2 (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft Studios)
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (Arc System Works/Atlus)
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (Sora Ltd/Bandai Namco Games/Nintendo)
Ultra Street Fighter 4 (Capcom)
Melhor Jogo para a Família
Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo EAD/Nintendo)
Disney Infinity 2.0 (Avalanche Software/Disney Interactive)
Fantasia: Music Evolved (Harmonix/Disney Interactive)
Skylanders Trap Team (Toys for Bob/Activision)
Tomodachi Life (Nintendo SPD/Nintendo)
Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida
Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo EAD/Nintendo)
FIFA 15 (EA Canada/EA Sports)
Forza Horizon 2 (Playground Games/Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studios)
NBA 2K15 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
Trials Fusion (RedLynx/Ubisoft)
Melhor Experiência Online
Destiny (Bungie/Activision)
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
Dark Souls 2 (From Software/Bandai Namco Games)
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)
Titanfall (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
Melhor Remaster
Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar North/Rockstar Games)
Halo: The Master Chief Collection (343 Industries/Microsoft Studios)
Pokémon Omega Ruby/Pokémon Alpha Sapphire (Game Freak/The Pokemon Company/Nintendo)
The Last of Us Remastered (Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment America)
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)
Jogo Mais Aguardado de 2015
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Batman: Arkham Knight (Rocksteady Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Bloodborne (From Software/Sony Computer Entertainment America)
Evolve (Turtle Rock Studios/2K Games)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment America)
Atleta de eSports do Ano
Matt “NaDeSHoT” Haag (Call of Duty)
Martin “Rekkles” Larsson (League of Legends)
Xu “Fy” Linsen (Dota 2)
James “Firebat” Kostesich (Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft)
Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Equipe de eSports do Ano
Ninjas in Pajamas (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Samsung White (League of Legends)
Evil Geniuses (Dota 2)
Edward Gaming (League of Legends)
Newbee (Dota 2)
Trending Gamer
TotalBiscuit
Evan “Vanoss” Fong
Jeff Gerstmann
PewDiePie
StampyLongHead
Melhor Criação de Fã
“Twitch Plays Pokemon”, anônimo
“BEST Zelda Rap EVER!!”, por Egoraptor
“Luigi Death Stare”, por CZBwoi e Rizupicorr
“Mine the Diamond (Minecraft Song)”, por Tobuscus
“Minecraft – Titan City”, por Colonial Puppet