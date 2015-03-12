Modo Arcade
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor é eleito Jogo do Ano no GDC Awards
12/03/2015 | 12h26
Por João Coscelli
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor desbancou Dragon Age: Inquisition dessa vez e faturou o prêmio de Jogo do Ano do Game Developers Conference Awards, conferido pelo maior evento de desenvolvedores de jogos do mundo. O título da Monolith Productions e da Warner Interactive já havia sido eleito o melhor de 2014 pelo site GameSpot. Monument Valley (Ustwo) foi o destaque da edição, vencendo três categorias – Prêmio de Inovação, Melhor Jogo para Portáteis/Mobile e Melhor Arte Visual.
O prêmio da GDC, porém, é mais famoso por reconhecer os grandes games independentes do ano. O vencedor da vez foi Outer Wilds.
Vale lembrar que o GDC Awards têm caráter mais técnico, sem julgar os games por gênero. Veja abaixo a lista completa de indicados e vencedores do GDC Awards de 2015.
Jogo do Ano
— Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner —
Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Destiny (Bungie/Activision)
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard)
Alien: Isolation (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Prêmio de Inovação
— Monument Valley (Ustwo) —
Bounden (Game Oven)
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
This War of Mine (11 bit studios)
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)
Melhor Estreia
— Stoic Studio (The Banner Saga) —
Yacht Club Games (Shovel Knight)
Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall)
The Astronauts (The Vanishing of Ethan Carter)
Upper One Games (Never Alone)
Melhor Design
— Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard) —
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Shovel Knight (Yacht Club Games)
Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare/Electronic Arts)
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo EAD Tokyo e 1-Up Studio/Nintendo)
Melhor Jogo para Mobile/Portáteis
— Monument Valley (Ustwo) —
Threes! (Sirvo)
Super Smash Bros. 3DS (Sora Ltd. and BANDAI NAMCO/Nintendo)
Hearthstone (Blizzard)
80 Days (Inkle Studios)
Melhor Arte Visual
— Monument Valley (Ustwo) —
Hohokum (Honeyslug and Sony Santa Monica/Sony)
Child of Light (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Alien: Isolation (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Melhor Narrativa
— Kentucky Route Zero: Episode 3 (Cardboard Computer) —
80 Days (Inkle Studios)
This War of Mine (11 bit studios)
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)
Melhor Som
— Alien: Isolation (Creative Assembly/Sega) —
Hohokum (Honeyslug/Sony)
Destiny (Bungie/Activision)
Transistor (Supergiant Games)
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)
Melhor Tecnologia
— Destiny (Bungie/Activision) —
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Wolfenstein: The New Order (MachineGames/Bethesda)
Elite: Dangerous (Frontier Developments)
Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Prêmios do Independent Games Festival
Excelência em Arte Visual
— Metamorphabet (Patrick Smith) —
Lumino City (State of Play Games)
Else Heart.Break (Niklas Åkerblad, Erik Svedäng, et al.)
Memory of a Broken Dimension (XRA)
Donut County (Ben Esposito)
Oquonie (XXIIVV e Kokorobot)
Excelência em Narrativa
— 80 Days (inkle Studios) —
Coming Out Simulator 2014 (Nicky Case)
Ice-Bound: A Novel of Reconfiguration (Down to the Wire)
Pry (Tender Claws)
This War of Mine (11 Bit Studios)
Three Fourths Home ([Bracket]Games)
Excelência em Design
Outer Wilds (Team Outer Wilds) —
80 Days (inkle Studios)
Framed (Loveshack)
Invisible Inc. (Klei Entertainment)
Killer Queen (Joshua DeBonis & Nikita Mikros)
The Talos Principle (Croteam)
Excelência em Som
— Ephemerid: A Musical Adventure (SuperChop Games) —
Phonopath (Kevin Regamey)
Shovel Knight (Yacht Club Games)
The Sailor’s Dream (Simogo Games)
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)
Thumper (Drool)
Nuovo Award (Prêmio de Inovação)
— Tetrageddon Games (Nathalie Lawhead) —
Become A Great Artist In Just 10 Seconds (Michael Brough e Andi McClure)
Bounden (Game Oven)
Desert Golfing (Captain Games)
Elegy For A Dead World (Dejobaan Games & Popcannibal)
How Do You Do It? (Nina Freeman, Emmett Butler, Jonathan Kittaka e Deckman Coss)
Plug & Play (Mario von Rickenbach e Michael Frei/Etter Studio)
Rooftop Cop (Stephen Lawrence Clark)
Grande Prêmio Seumas McNally (Melhor Jogo Independente)
— Outer Wilds (Team Outer Wilds) —
80 Days (Inkle Studios)
Invisible Inc. (Klei Entertainment)
The Talos Principle (Croteam)
Metamorphabet (Patrick Smith)
This War of Mine (11 Bit Studios)