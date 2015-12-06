The Witcher III desbancou Fallout 4 e Metal Gear Solid V e foi eleito o Jogo do Ano pelo Game Awards. O game da CD Projekt Red, além de conferir aos desenvolvedores o título de Estúdio do Ano, ainda foi eleito o Melhor RPG. O prêmio, porém, parece ter sido muito disputado com o game da Konami, que venceu duas categorias: Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura e Melhor Trilha Sonora.

Também com dois prêmios ficaram Splatoon, que desbancou fortes concorrentes ao levar os prêmios de Melhor Jogo de Tiro e Melhor Multiplayer; Rocket League, o Melhor Jogo Independente e Melhor Jogo de Corrida e Esportes – deixando para trás NBA 2K16, Fifa 16 e PES 2016; e Her Story, eleito por ter a Melhor Narrativa e a Melhor Dublagem. Além desses títulos, No Man’s Sky foi escolhido como o Jogo Mais Esperado de 2016.

Confira abaixo a lista completa dos indicados e dos vencedores do Game Awards 2015.

Jogo do Ano

— THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (CD Projekt Red / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment) —

BLOODBORNE (FromSoftware / Sony Computer Entertainment)

FALLOUT 4 (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN (Kojima Productions / Konami)

SUPER MARIO MAKER (Nintendo)

Estúdio do Ano

— CD PROJEKT RED —

FROMSOFTWARE

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

NINTENDO

Melhor Jogo Independente

— ROCKET LEAGUE (Psyonix) —

HER STORY (Sam Barlow)

ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST (Moon Studios)

UNDERTALE (tobyfox)

Melhor Jogo para Mobile/Portátil

— LARA CROFT GO (Square Enix Montreal / Square Enix) —

FALLOUT SHELTER (Bethesda Game Studios | Behaviour Interactive / Bethesda Softworks)

MONSTER HUNTER 4: ULTIMATE (Capcom)

PAC-MAN 256 (Hipster Whale / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Melhor Narrativa

— HER STORY (Sam Barlow) —

LIFE IS STRANGE (DONTNOD Entertainment / Square Enix)

TALES FROM THE BORDERLANDS (TellTale Games)

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (CD Projekt Red / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

UNTIL DAWN (Supermassive Games / Sony Computer Entertainment)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

— METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN (Kojima Productions / Konami) —

FALLOUT 4 (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

HALO 5: GUARDIANS (343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)

ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST (Moon Studios / Microsoft Studios)

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (CD Projekt Red / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

Melhor Dublagem

— VIVA SEIFERT (HER STORY) —

ASHLY BURCH AS CHLOE PRICE (LIFE IS STRANGE)

CAMILLA LUDDINGTON AS LARA CROFT (RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER)

DOUG COCKLE AS GERALT (THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT)

MARK HAMILL AS THE JOKER (BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT)

Games for Change

— LIFE IS STRANGE (DONTNOD Entertainment / Square Enix) —

CIBELE (Star Maid Games)

HER STORY (Sam Barlow)

SUNSET (Tale of Tales)

UNDERTALE (tobyfox)

Melhor Jogo de Tiro

— SPLATOON (Nintendo) —

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 3 (Treyarch / Activision)

DESTINY: THE TAKEN KING (Bungie / Activision)

HALO 5: GUARDIANS (343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT (DICE / Electronic Arts)

Melhor RPG

— THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (CD Projekt Red / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment) —

BLOODBORNE (FromSoftware / Sony Computer Entertainment)

FALLOUT 4 (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

PILLARS OF ETERNITY (Obsidian Entertainment / Paradox Interactive)

UNDERTALE (tobyfox)

Melhor Jogo de Luta

— MORTAL KOMBAT X (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment) —

GUILTY GEAR XRD –SIGN– (Arc System Works / Aksys Games)

RISE OF INCARNATES (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

RISING THUNDER (Radiant Entertainment)

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

— METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN (Kojima Productions / Konami) —

ASSASSIN’S CREED SYNDICATE (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST (Moon Studios / Microsoft Studios)

RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER (Crystal Dynamics / Microsoft Studios)

Melhor Jogo para Família

— SUPER MARIO MAKER (Nintendo) —

DISNEY INFINITY 3.0 (Avalanche Studios / Disney Interactive Studios)

LEGO DIMENSIONS (Traveller’s Tales / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

SKYLANDERS: SUPERCHARGERS (Vicarious Visions | Beenox Studios / Activision)

SPLATOON (Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo de Esportes e Corrida

— ROCKET LEAGUE (Psyonix) —

FIFA 16 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)

FORZA MOTORSPORT 6 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios

NBA 2K16 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2016 (PES Productions / Konami)

Melhor Multiplayer

— SPLATOON (Nintendo) —

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 3 (Treyarch / Activision)

DESTINY: THE TAKEN KING (Bungie / Activision)

HALO 5: GUARDIANS (343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)

ROCKET LEAGUE (Psyonix)

Melhor Direção de Arte

— ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST (Moon Studios / Microsoft Studios) —

BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment0

BLOODBORNE (FromSoftware / Sony Computer Entertainment)

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN (Kojima Productions / Konami)

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT (CD Projekt Red / Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

Jogo de eSports do Ano

— COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE (Valve) —

CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

HEARTHSTONE (Blizzard Entertainment)

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS (Riot Games)

Melhor Criação de Fã

— PORTAL STORIES: MEL (Prism Studios) —

GTA V – TARGETS (Hoodoo Operator)

REAL GTA (Corridor Digital)

TWITCH PLAYS DARK SOULS (Twitch Community)

Celebridade do Ano

— GREG MILLER —

CHRISTOPHER “MONTECRISTO” MYKLES

MARKIPLIER

PEWDIEPIE

TOTALBISCUIT

Equipe de eSports do Ano

— OPTIC GAMING —

EVIL GENIUSES

FNATIC

SK TELECOM T1

TEAM SOLOMID

Atleta de eSports do Ano

— KENNY “KENNYS” SCHRUB (Counter-Strike Global Offensive / Team EnVyUs) —

LEE “FAKER” SANG-HYEOK (League of Legends / SK Telecom T1)

OLOF “OLOFMEISTER” KAJBJER (Counter-Strike Global Offensive / Fnatic)

PETER “PPD” DAGER (Dota 2 / Evil Geniuses)

SYED SUMAIL “SUMA1L” HASSAN (Dota 2 / Evil Geniuses)

Jogo Mais Esperado de 2016

— NO MAN’S SKY (Hello Games) —

HORIZON ZERO DAWN (Guerrilla Games / Sony Computer Entertainment)

QUANTUM BREAK (Remedy Entertainment / Microsoft Studios)

THE LAST GUARDIAN (GenDesign/ Sony Computer Entertainment)

UNCHARTED 4: A THIEF’S END (Naughty Dog / Sony Computer Entertainment)