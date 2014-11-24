Que Mario?
Quem joga, sabe
Conheça os indicados ao The Game Awards – o Oscar dos Games
Substituta do antigo VGX, a premiação da indústria dos games tem Call of Duty, Destiny, GTA V e Sombras de Mordor como destaques
24/11/2014 | 16h16
Por Bruno Capelas
E o Oscar vai para… Opa, não, peraí: o assunto do Que Mario? é games, e não cinema. Mas isso não quer dizer que a indústria dos jogos eletrônicos não mereça uma premiação com toda a pompa e circunstância. É o The Game Awards 2014, prêmio que substituiu o antigo VGX, organizado pela indústria. Nessa segunda-feira, 24, a premiação anunciou seus indicados, em diversas categorias.
Os vencedores serão anunciados no dia 5 de dezembro, após serem julgados por 28 sites especializados do mundo inteiro, como Wired, Gamespot, Kotaku e Polygon. No lugar do Rubens Ewald Filho dublando o evento em tempo real, o YouTube, a Steam e a Twitch.tv transmitirão o Game Awards. Confira os indicados abaixo.
MELHOR JOGO DE TIRO:
– Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer/Activision)
– Destiny (Bungie/Activision)
– Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
– Titanfall (Respawn/EA)
– Wolfenstein: The New Order (MachineGames/Bethesda)
MELHOR JOGO DE AÇÃO/AVENTURA:
– Alien: Isolation (Creative Assembly/Sega)
– Assassin’s Creed Unity (Ubisoft)
– Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
– Sombras de Mordor (Monolith/Warner Bros)
– Sunset Overdrive (Insomniac/Microsoft)
MELHOR RPG:
– Bravely Default (Square Enix)
– Dark Souls II (From Software/Bandai Namco)
– Divinity: Original Sin (Larian Studios)
– Dragon Age: Inquisition (Bioware/EA)
– South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian/Ubisoft)
MELHOR GAME DE LUTA:
– Killer Instinct: Season Two (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft)
– Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (Arc System Works/Atlus)
– Super Smash Bros. 3DS (Nintendo)
– Super Smash Bros. Wii U (Nintendo)
– Ultimate Street Fighter IV (Capcom)
MELHOR GAME PARA FAMÍLIA:
– Disney Infinity 2.0 (Avalanche Software/Disney Interactive Studios)
– Fantasia: Music Evolved (Harmonix/Disney Interactive Studios)
– Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo)
– Skylanders: Trap Team (Toys for Bob/Activision)
– Tomodachi Life (Nintendo)
MELHOR GAME DE ESPORTES:
– FIFA 15 (EA Canada/EA Sports)
– Forza Horizon 2 (Playground Games/Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft)
– Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo)
– NBA 2K15 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
– Trials Fusion (RedLynx/Ubisoft)
MELHOR JOGO MOBILE/PORTÁTIL:
– Bravely Default (Square Enix)
– Monument Valley (Ustwo)
– Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)
– Super Smash Bros. for 3DS (Nintendo)
– Threes (Asher Vollmer, Greg Wohlwend e Jimmy Hinson)
MELHOR EXPERIÊNCIA ONLINE:
– Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
– Dark Souls II (From Software/Bandai Namco)
– Destiny (Bungie/Activision)
– Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)
– Titanfall (Respawn/EA)
MELHOR REMASTERIZAÇÃO:
– Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games)
– Halo: The Master Chief Collection (343 Industries/Microsoft)
– Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Game Freak/Nintendo)
– The Last of Us (Naughty Dog/Sony)
– Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)
MELHOR NARRATIVA:
– South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian/Ubisoft)
– The Walking Dead Season 2 (Telltale Games)
– The Wolf Among Us (Telltale Games)
– Valiant Hearts (Ubisoft)
– Wolfenstein: The New Order (Machine Games/Bethesda)
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL:
– Alien: Isolation (Joe Henson and Alexis Smith, The Creative Assembly/Sega)
– Child of Light (Coeur de pirate, Ubisoft Montreal)
– Destiny (Marty O’Donnell, Bungie/Activision)
– Sunset Overdrive (Boris Salchow, Insomniac Games/Microsoft)
– Transistor (Darren Korb, Supergiant Games)
MELHOR JOGO INDIE:
– Broken Age Part 1 (Double Fine)
– Monument Valley (Ustwo)
– Shovel Knight (Cellar Door)
– Transistor (Supergiant Games)
– The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (The Astronauts)
JOGO MAIS INOVADOR:
– Mountain (David O’Reilly/Double Fine Presents)
– Never Alone (Upper One Games)
– The Last of Us: Left Behind (Naughty Dog/Sony)
– This War of Mine (11bit Studios)
– Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft)
JOGADOR DO ANO (eSports):
– Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson (League of Legends)
– Xu “Fy” Linsen (Dota 2)
– James “Firebat” Kostesich (Hearthstone)
– Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund (Counter-Strike: GO)
– Matt “NaDeSHoT” Haag (Call of Duty)
EQUIPE DO ANO (eSports):
– Samsung White (League of Legends)
– Evil Geniuses (Dota 2)
– Edward Gaming (League of Legends)
– Newbee (Dota 2)
– Ninjas in Pajamas (Counter-Strike: GO)
CANAL GAMER MAIS POPULAR:
– Evan “Vanoss” Fong
– Jeff Gerstmann
– PewDiePie
– StampyLongHead
– TotalBiscuit
MELHOR CRIAÇÃO DE FÃS:
– BEST Zelda Rap EVER!! (Egoraptor)
– Luigi Death Stare by CZBwoi and Rizupicorr
– Mine the Diamond (Minecraft Song) (Tobuscus)
– Minecraft – TITAN City (Colonial Puppet)
– Twitch Plays Pokemon (Anonymous)
DESENVOLVEDORA DO ANO:
– Blizzard Entertainment
– Monolith Productions
– Nintendo
– Telltale Games
– Ubisoft Montreal
MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÃO:
– Trey Parker como várias vozes – South Park: The Stick of Truth (Obsidian/Ubisoft)
– Melissa Hutchison como Clementine – The Walking Dead: Season Two (Telltale Games)
– Adam Harrington como Bigby Wolf – The Wolf Among Us (Telltale Games)
– Kevin Spacey como Jonathan Irons – Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
– Troy Baker como Talion – Sombras de Mordor (Monolith/Warner Bros.)
JOGO MAIS AGUARDADO (Categoria votada pelos fãs):
– Batman: Arkham Knight (Rocksteady/Warner Bros.)
– Bloodborne (FROM Software/Sony)
– Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony)
– Evolve (Turtle Rock/2K Games)
– The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt)
JOGO DO ANO:
– Bayonetta 2 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
– Dark Souls 2 (FROM Software/Bandai Namco)
– Dragon Age: Inquisition (BioWare/EA)
– Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Blizzard Entertainment)
– Sombras de Mordor (Monolith/Warner Bros.)