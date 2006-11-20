Em 1952, Harry Smith lançou uma coletânea chamada The Anthology of American Folk Music (Smithsonian Folkways), com gravações originais de folk das décadas de 1920 e 1930, que haviam saído anteriormente em discos de 78 rotações. O revival de folk e blues na década de 1960 teve como uma de suas inspirações a coletânea.

Eram três álbuns duplos em vinil, que foram relançados em 1997 como uma caixa com seis CDs. Em 2000, chegou ao mercado um quarto volume, pela Revenant Records.

Saiu agora lá fora The Harry Smith Project: The Anthology Of American Folk Music Revisited (Shout Factory), com dois CDs e dois DVDs ao vivo, em que artistas como Nick Cave, Elvis Costello, Beck, Beth Orthon, David Johansen (ex-New York Dolls) e David Thomas (ex-Pere Ubu) interpretam músicas da coletânea original.

As faixas são:

Disco 1

1. Old Dog Blue – David Johansen

2. Prison Cell Blues – Steve Earle

3. James Alley Blues – Wilco

4. Frankie – Beth Orton

5. Last Fair Deal Gone Down – Beck

6. Sugar Baby – Kate & Anna McGarrigle

7. The Butcher’s Boy – Elvis Costello

8. Way Down The Old Plank Road – David Thomas

9. The Coo Coo Bird – Richard Thompson with Eliza Carthy

10. My Baby Done Left Me – Ed Sanders

11. John The Revelator – Nick Cave

12. Oh Death Where Is Thy Sting? – Eric Mingus with Gary Lucas

13. Dry Bones – Roswell Rudd with Sonic Youth

14. No Depression In Heaven – Garth & Maud Hudson

15. K.C. Moan – Geoff Muldaur

16. When That Great Ship Went Down – Gavin Friday with Maurice Seezer

Disco 2

1. A Lazy Farmer Boy – Robin Holcomb

2. Sail Away Lady – Van Dyke Parks with Mondrian String Quartet

3. Poor Boy Blues – Geoff Muldaur

4. Spike Driver Blues – Marianne Faithfull

5. See That My Grave Is Kept Clean – Lou Reed

6. Ommie Wise Part 1 & 2 (What Lewis Did Last…) – Kate & Anna McGarrigle

7. Fatal Flower Garden – Gavin Friday

8. I Wish I Was A Mole In The Ground – Bob Neuwirth with Eliza Carthy

9. Fishing Blues – David Thomas

10. He Got Better Things For You – Mary Margaret O’Hara

11. Harry Goes A Courtin’ (The Mowo! Live Hootenanny Throw-Down) – Mocean

12. The House Carpenter – Robin Holcomb & Todd Rundgren

13. This Song Of Love – Don Byron, Percy Heath & Bill Frisell

14. Shine On Me – Nick Cave

15. James Alley Blues – David Johansen

16. Single Girl Married Girl – Petra Haden