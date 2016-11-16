Conheça os indicados ao Game Awards 2016, o Oscar dos Games
Uncharted 4 e Overwatch lideram entre os indicados; brasileiro Coldzera, do Counter-Strike, está na disputa por melhor jogador de eSports do ano
16/11/2016 | 17h37
Por Redação Link - O Estado de S. Paulo
A organização do prêmio The Game Awards — principal premiação do mercado de games e considerado o "Oscar dos games" — anunciou nesta quarta-feira, 16, os indicados ao prêmio de Jogo do Ano. Dentre as categorias, os jogos Uncharted 4 e Overwatch foram os que mais receberam indicações.
O Brasil também está presente na festa: o atleta Marcelo 'coldzera' David, do time da SK Gaming de Counter-Strike, foi indicado ao prêmio de melhor jogador de eSports do ano. Seu time, a SK Gaming, também foi indicado a melhor equipe do ano.
A premiação do Game Awards 2016 será transmitido no dia 1º de dezembro de 2016 pelo YouTube, Twitch, PlayStation Network, Xbox Live e Steam.
Abaixo, os indicados de cada categoria:
Jogo do Ano
Doom
Inside
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Melhor Estúdio
Blizzard (Overwatch)
Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall 2)
DICE (Battlefield 1)
id Software (Doom)
Naughty Dog (Uncharted 4: A Theif's End)
Melhor Narrativa
Firewatch
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Inside
Mafia 3
Oxenfree
Melhor Direção de Arte
ABZU
Inside
Firewatch
Overwatch
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Melhor Música/Design de Som
Doom
INSIDE
REZ Infinite
Thumper
Battlefield 1
Melhor Atuação
Alex Hernandez como Lincoln Clay (Mafia 3)
Cissy Jones como Delilah (Firewatch)
Emily Rose como Elena (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)
Nolan North como Nathan Drake (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)
Troy Baker como Sam Drake (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)
Rich Summer como Henry (Firewatch)
Prêmio Games for Impact
1979 Revolution
Block'hood
Orwell
Sea Hero Quest
That Dragon, Cancer
Melhor Jogo Independente
Inside
Firewatch
Stardrew Valley
Hyper Light Drifter
The Witness
Melhor Jogo Mobile/Portátil
Clash Royale
Fire Emblem Fates
Monster Hunter Generations
Pokémon Go
Severed
Melhor Jogo de Realidade Virtual
Batman: Arkham VR
EVE Valkyrie
Job Simulator
REZ Infinite
Thumper
Melhor Jogo de Ação
Battlefield 1
Doom
Gears of War 4
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura
Dishonored 2
Hitman
Hyper Light Drifter
Ratchet & Clank
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Melhor RPG
Dark Souls 3
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
World of Warcraft: Legion
Xenoblade Chronicles X
Melhor Jogo de Luta
Killer Instinct Season 3
The King of Fighters XIV
Street Fighter V
Pokkén Tournament
Melhor Jogo para Família
Dragon Quest Builders
LEGO Star Wars: O Despertar da Força
Pokémon GO
Ratchet & Clank
Skylanders: Imaginators
Melhor Jogo de Estratégia
Sid Meier's Civilization VI
Fire Emblem Fates
XCOM 2
The Banner Saga 2
Total War: Warhammer
Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida
FIFA 17
Forza Horizon 3
MLB The Show 16
NBA 2K17
PES 2017
Melhor Jogo Multiplayer
Battlefield 1
Gears of War 4
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Overcooked
Rainbow Six Siege
Melhor Jogador de eSports (escolha dos fãs)
Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)
Marcelo "coldzera" David (SK Gaming, CS:GO)
Byun-Hyun Woo (StarCraft 2)
Lee "Infiltration" Seeon-woo (Razer, Street Fighter V)
Juan "Hungrybox" Debidema (Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.)
Melhor Time de eSports (escolha dos fãs)
SK Telecom 1 (League of Legends)
Wings Gaming (Dota 2)
SK Gaming (vários jogos)
ROX Tigers (League of Legends)
Cloud 9 (vários jogos)
Melhor Jogo de eSports (escolha dos fãs)
CS:GO
Street Fighter V
Overwatch
Dota 2
League of Legends
Prêmio Trending Gamer (escolha dos fãs)
AngryJoeShow
Boogie2988
Danny O'Dwyer
Jacksepticeye
Lirik
Melhor Criação de Fãs (escolha dos fãs)
Project AM2R
Pokémon Uranium
Brutal Doom 64
Enderal: The Shards of Order
Jogo Mais Aguardado (escolha dos fãs)
God of War
Horizon Zero Dawn
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild