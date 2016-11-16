A organização do prêmio The Game Awards — principal premiação do mercado de games e considerado o "Oscar dos games" — anunciou nesta quarta-feira, 16, os indicados ao prêmio de Jogo do Ano. Dentre as categorias, os jogos Uncharted 4 e Overwatch foram os que mais receberam indicações.

O Brasil também está presente na festa: o atleta Marcelo 'coldzera' David, do time da SK Gaming de Counter-Strike, foi indicado ao prêmio de melhor jogador de eSports do ano. Seu time, a SK Gaming, também foi indicado a melhor equipe do ano.

A premiação do Game Awards 2016 será transmitido no dia 1º de dezembro de 2016 pelo YouTube, Twitch, PlayStation Network, Xbox Live e Steam.

Abaixo, os indicados de cada categoria:

Jogo do Ano

Doom

Inside

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Melhor Estúdio

Blizzard (Overwatch)

Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall 2)

DICE (Battlefield 1)

id Software (Doom)

Naughty Dog (Uncharted 4: A Theif's End)

Melhor Narrativa

Firewatch

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Inside

Mafia 3

Oxenfree

Melhor Direção de Arte

ABZU

Inside

Firewatch

Overwatch

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Melhor Música/Design de Som

Doom

INSIDE

REZ Infinite

Thumper

Battlefield 1

Melhor Atuação

Alex Hernandez como Lincoln Clay (Mafia 3)

Cissy Jones como Delilah (Firewatch)

Emily Rose como Elena (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)

Nolan North como Nathan Drake (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)

Troy Baker como Sam Drake (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)

Rich Summer como Henry (Firewatch)

Prêmio Games for Impact

1979 Revolution

Block'hood

Orwell

Sea Hero Quest

That Dragon, Cancer

Melhor Jogo Independente

Inside

Firewatch

Stardrew Valley

Hyper Light Drifter

The Witness

Melhor Jogo Mobile/Portátil

Clash Royale

Fire Emblem Fates

Monster Hunter Generations

Pokémon Go

Severed

Melhor Jogo de Realidade Virtual

Batman: Arkham VR

EVE Valkyrie

Job Simulator

REZ Infinite

Thumper

Melhor Jogo de Ação

Battlefield 1

Doom

Gears of War 4

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura

Dishonored 2

Hitman

Hyper Light Drifter

Ratchet & Clank

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Melhor RPG

Dark Souls 3

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

World of Warcraft: Legion

Xenoblade Chronicles X

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Killer Instinct Season 3

The King of Fighters XIV

Street Fighter V

Pokkén Tournament

Melhor Jogo para Família

Dragon Quest Builders

LEGO Star Wars: O Despertar da Força

Pokémon GO

Ratchet & Clank

Skylanders: Imaginators

Melhor Jogo de Estratégia

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Fire Emblem Fates

XCOM 2

The Banner Saga 2

Total War: Warhammer

Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida

FIFA 17

Forza Horizon 3

MLB The Show 16

NBA 2K17

PES 2017

Melhor Jogo Multiplayer

Battlefield 1

Gears of War 4

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Overcooked

Rainbow Six Siege

Melhor Jogador de eSports (escolha dos fãs)

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)

Marcelo "coldzera" David (SK Gaming, CS:GO)

Byun-Hyun Woo (StarCraft 2)

Lee "Infiltration" Seeon-woo (Razer, Street Fighter V)

Juan "Hungrybox" Debidema (Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.)

Melhor Time de eSports (escolha dos fãs)

SK Telecom 1 (League of Legends)

Wings Gaming (Dota 2)

SK Gaming (vários jogos)

ROX Tigers (League of Legends)

Cloud 9 (vários jogos)

Melhor Jogo de eSports (escolha dos fãs)

CS:GO

Street Fighter V

Overwatch

Dota 2

League of Legends

Prêmio Trending Gamer (escolha dos fãs)

AngryJoeShow

Boogie2988

Danny O'Dwyer

Jacksepticeye

Lirik

Melhor Criação de Fãs (escolha dos fãs)

Project AM2R

Pokémon Uranium

Brutal Doom 64

Enderal: The Shards of Order

Jogo Mais Aguardado (escolha dos fãs)

God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild