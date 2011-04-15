A partir desta sexta-feira às 20h (horário de Brasília) o YouTube vai transmitir ao vivo os shows do festival Coachella, direto de Indio, na Califórnia. A transmissão de 60 apresentações continua durante o fim de semana neste sábado e domingo e podem ser vistas no canal http://www.youtube.com/coachella. Abaixo o trailer do festival e a programação da transmissão no YouTube, segundo o site.

Programação dos shows (horário de Brasília):

Sexta (15) e madrugada de sábado (16)

Canal 1

• 20h10 – The Drums

• 20h55 – Cee Lo Green

• 21h45 – Moving Units

• 22h30 – Ozomatli

• 23h25 – Interpol

• 0h35 – Ms. Lauryn Hill

• 01h55 – Kings of Leon

• 03h15 – The Black Keys

• 04h05 – Gayngs

Canal 2

• 20h00 – !!!

• 20h50 – Warpaint

• 21h35 – Cold Cave

• 22h25 – YACHT

• 23h10 – Cold War Kids

• 0h00 – Titus Andronicus

• 01h00 - The Pains Of Being Pure …

• 02h00 – Tame Impala

• 02h55 – Monarchy

• 04h00 – Flogging Molly

Canal 3

• 20h30 – The Morning Benders

• 21h45 – Ariel Pink’s Haunted Gra…

• 23h25 – Interpol – surveillance

• 0h20 – Omar Rodriguez-Lopez

• 04h00 – Scala & Kolacny Bros.

Sábado (16) e madrugada de domingo (17)

Canal 1

• 20h00 – Freelance Whales

• 20h50 – Erykah Badu

• 22h05 – Broken Social Scene

• 22h55 – Here We Go Magic

• 23h40 – Gogol Bordello

• 0h30 – Mumford & Sons

• 01h25 – The Swell Season

• 02h20 – Bright Eyes

Canal 2

• 20h30 – Two Door Cinema Club

• 21h20 – Cage The Elephant

• 22h10 – The Foals

• 23h00 – The New Pornographers

• 23h55 – The Kills

• 23h05 – Big Audio Dynamite

• 0h05 - Elbow

• 03h00 – Raphael Saadiq

• 03h55 – Scissor Sisters

Canal 3

• 20h00 – Black Joe Lewis & the Ho…

• 21h45 – Jenny and Johnny

• 22h35 – Yelle

• 23h30 – Brandt Brauer Frick

• 00h30 – Apresentações extras

• 02h25 – Empire Of The Sun

• 03h30 – Apresentações extras

Domingo (17) e madrugada de segunda (18)

Canal 1

• 20h00 – Wiz Khalifa

• 21h00 – Nas & Damian Marley

• 22h10 – Death from Above 1979

• 23h25 – The National

• 00h30 – Ratatat

• 00h55 – The Strokes

Canal 2

• 20h00 – Jack’s Mannequin

• 20h50 – Jimmy Eat World

• 21h55 – Fistful of Mercy

• 23h25 – Duran Duran

• 00h35 – Chromeo

• 01h45 – PJ Harvey

• 03h05 – She Wants Revenge

Canal 3

• 20h00 – Angus & Julia Stone

• 20h45 – HEALTH

• 21h35 – MEN

• 22h05 – Best Coast

• 22h55 – Foster the People

• 23h40 – Ellie Goulding

• 00h30 – Apresentações extras