Não vem de hoje a história de que o Google, após entrar no mercado de hardware com smartphone Nexus One, estaria pensando em lançar um tablet adaptado ao seu sistema operacional Chrome OS. Apenas um boato, até que um criador de interfaces da empresa, Glen Murphy, lançasse algumas imagens de um dispositivo fictício em um blog, provando ao menos que a empresa já cogita a ideia.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SCAS131 SÃO PAULO 20/08/2013 – LINK – ECONOMIA & NEGÓCIOS – Fotos de
Miriam Warren, vice presidente de Novos Mercados do site americano
Yelp, que lança uma versão brasileira.FOTO SERGIO CASTRO/ESTADÃO.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Alunos do IME na Imagine Cup
-
-
SCAS131 SÃO PAULO 20/08/2013 – LINK – ECONOMIA & NEGÓCIOS – Fotos de
Miriam Warren, vice presidente de Novos Mercados do site americano
Yelp, que lança uma versão brasileira.FOTO SERGIO CASTRO/ESTADÃO.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SCAS131 SÃO PAULO 20/08/2013 – LINK – ECONOMIA & NEGÓCIOS – Fotos de
Miriam Warren, vice presidente de Novos Mercados do site americano
Yelp, que lança uma versão brasileira.FOTO SERGIO CASTRO/ESTADÃO.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
rolocompressor
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CA4 SÃO PAULO 29/01/2013 LINK / BUZZ ALDRIN / CAMPUS PARTY 2013
Palestra do ex-astronauta Buzz Aldrin na Campus Party 2013, no
Anhembi. Aldrin foi o segundo homem a pisar na superfície da Lua. Ele
foi companheiro de Neil Armstrong e Michael Collins na lendária missão
Apollo 11 de 1969, e continua ativo até hoje como um dos principais
defensores da exploração espacial. FOTO PAULO LIEBERT/ESTADÃO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Credit: Dark Energy Survey Collaboration.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
O ex-astronauta Buzz Aldrin, durante a Campus Party 2013. 29/01/2013. Foto: Anna Carolina Papp/Estadão
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FOTO: Dark Energy Survey Collaboration
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
O ex-astronauta Buzz Aldrin, durante a Campus Party 2013. 29/01/2013. Foto: Anna Carolina Papp/Estadão
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Frederick Florin/AFP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
RUN01 BANGKOK (TAILANDIA) 12/08/2013.- Fotografía fechada el 9 de mayo
de 2013 que muestra a una ciudadana tailandesa junto a un cartel
publicitario del nuevo modelo de móvil BlackBerry 10, en Bangkok,
Tailandia. La empresa canadiense BlackBerry anunció en un comunicado
emitido hoy, lunes 12 de agosto de 2013, que explora “alternativas
estratégicas” que incluyen asociaciones o incluso la venta de la firma
a fin de acelerar la promoción de su BlackBerry 10. EFE/Rungroj
Yongrit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dark Energy Survey Collaboration.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
O ex-astronauta Buzz Aldrin, durante a Campus Party 2013. 29/01/2013. Foto: Anna Carolina Papp/Estadão
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company
Jong-seok Park presents the LG G2 smart phone during a news conference
in New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES -
Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TELECOMS)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
O ex-astronauta Buzz Aldrin, durante a Campus Party 2013. 29/01/2013. Foto: Anna Carolina Papp/Estadão
-
-
-
CMK1 SAO PAULO 01/02/2013 CAMPUS PARTY / MARK SURMAN ECONOMIA Mark Surman , diretor executivo da Mozilla Foundation , durante palestra na
Campus Party no pavilhão de exposições do Anhembi , na zona norte .
FOTO: CLAYTON DE SOUZA/ESTADÃO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
O ex-astronauta Buzz Aldrin, durante a Campus Party 2013. 29/01/2013. Foto: Anna Carolina Papp/Estadão
-
-
-
-
-
-
reprodução
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company
Jong-seok Park presents the LG G2 smart phone during a news conference
in New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES -
Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TELECOMS)
-
-
FILE – In this Tuesday, July 9, 2013 file photo, a BlackBerry Q10
appears on display at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting, in
Waterloo, Ontario. Struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry will
consider selling itself. The Canadian company said Monday, Aug. 12,
2013, its board has formed a special committee to explore “strategic
alternatives” in hopes of boosting the adoption of its BlackBerry 10
smartphone. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Geoff Robins)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Thorsten Heins, the chief executive of Research in Motion, unveils a
new line of BlackBerry smartphones at an event in New York, Jan. 30,
2013. The company — which will now be called BlackBerry, as part of a
corporate-wide rebranding — introduced a new line of smartphones
Wednesday called the BlackBerry 10 and an operating system of the same
name that Heins says will restore the company to glory. (Marcus
Yam/The New York Times)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IBP07 AMRITSAR (INDIA) 12/08/2013.- Fotografía fechada el 30 de agosto
de 2010 que muestra tres ciudadanos indios que pasan en motocicleta
junto a una tienda de BlackBerry en la ciudad de Amritsar, al norte de
India. La empresa canadiense BlackBerry anunció en un comunicado
emitido hoy, lunes 12 de agosto de 2013, que explora “alternativas
estratégicas” que incluyen asociaciones o incluso la venta de la
firma. EFE/Raminder Pal Singh
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SCAS131 SÃO PAULO 20/08/2013 – LINK – ECONOMIA & NEGÓCIOS – Fotos de
Miriam Warren, vice presidente de Novos Mercados do site americano
Yelp, que lança uma versão brasileira.FOTO SERGIO CASTRO/ESTADÃO.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Thorsten Heins, the chief executive of Research in Motion, unveils a
new line of BlackBerry smartphones at an event in New York, Jan. 30,
2013. The company — which will now be called BlackBerry, as part of a
corporate-wide rebranding — introduced a new line of smartphones
Wednesday called the BlackBerry 10 and an operating system of the same
name that Heins says will restore the company to glory. (Marcus
Yam/The New York Times)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SCAS131 SÃO PAULO 20/08/2013 – LINK – ECONOMIA & NEGÓCIOS – Fotos de
Miriam Warren, vice presidente de Novos Mercados do site americano
Yelp, que lança uma versão brasileira.FOTO SERGIO CASTRO/ESTADÃO.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-