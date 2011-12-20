Site ultrapassou, neste ano, a marca de 1 trilhão de visualizações

[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/SmnkYyHQqNs" width="580" height="325" wmode="transparent" /]

SÃO PAULO – O ano do YouTube foi agitado. O site ultrapassou a marca do 1 trilhão de visualizações de vídeo no ano e foi importante canal de distribuição de filmes que mobilizaram os protestos que marcaram a pauta de 2011.

Fazendo uma pausa na conversa séria, o site chamou Rebecca Black, a estrela do ano ali dentro, para apresentar a retrospectiva de 2011 e anunciar os dez vídeos que mais foram vistos. Confira a lista completa abaixo, do primeiro ao décimo lugar, começando por Friday:

[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/kfVsfOSbJY0" width="580" height="325" wmode="transparent" /]

[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/nGeKSiCQkPw" width="580" height="325" wmode="transparent" /]

[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/GI6CfKcMhjY" width="580" height="325" wmode="transparent" /]

[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/_JmA2ClUvUY" width="580" height="325" wmode="transparent" /]

[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/QH2-TGUlwu4" width="580" height="325" wmode="transparent" /]

[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/khCokQt--l4" width="580" height="325" wmode="transparent" /]

*Clique na imagem para ver o vídeo

[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/xG0wi1m-89o" width="580" height="325" wmode="transparent" /]

[kml_flashembed movie="http://www.youtube.com/v/R55e-uHQna0" width="580" height="325" wmode="transparent" /]