O site Joystiq compilou uma lista com as músicas que possivelmente estarão presentes no novo Guitar Hero. A Activision ainda não confirmou a lista, mas com a concorrência forte com Rock Band, ela realmente precisa de munição pesada para continuar brilhando.

Além das músicas, alguns ícones da música aparecerão como personagens dentro do jogo:

Matt Bellamy (Muse)

Johnny Cash

Kurt Cobain (Nirvana)

Shirley Manson (Garbage)

O playlist é enorme e para lá de eclético. Tem Nirvana, Elton John e até o furioso Rammstein.

Confira:

3 Doors Down – “Kryptonite”

A Perfect Circle – “Judith”

AFI – “Medicate”

Arctic Monkeys – “Brianstorm”

Attack! Attack! UK – “You and Me”

Band Of Horses – “Cigarettes, Wedding Bands”

Beastie Boys – “Gratitude”

Beck – “Gamma Ray”

Billy Idol – “Dancing with Myself”

Billy Squier – “Lonely is the Night”

Blink-182 – “The Rock Show”

Blur – “Song 2″

Bob Dylan – “All Along the Watchtower”

Bon Jovi – “You Give Love A Bad Name”

Brand New – “Sowing Season”

Bush – “Comedown”

Children Of Bodom – “Done With Everything, Die For Nothing”

Coldplay – “In My Place”

Darker My Love – “Blue Day”

Darkest Hour – “Demon(s)”

David Bowie – “Fame”

Deep Purple – “Woman From Tokyo (’99 Remix)”

Dire Straits – “Sultans of Swing”

Duran Duran – “Hungry Like The Wolf”

Eagles Of Death Metal – “Wannabe in L.A.”

Elliott Smith – “L.A.”

Elton John – “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting”

Face To Face – “Disconnected”

Garbage – “Only Happy When It Rains”

Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.”

Gov’t Mule – “Streamline Woman”

Grand Funk Railroad – “We’re an American Band”

Iggy Pop – “Lust For Life”

Iron Maiden – “2 Minutes to Midnight”

Jeff Beck – “Scatterbrain”

Jimmy Eat World – “Bleed American”

John Mellencamp – “Hurts So Good”

Johnny Cash – “Ring of Fire”

Kaiser Chiefs – “Never Miss a Beat”

King Crimson – “21st Century Schizoid Man”

Kings Of Leon – “Sex on Fire”

Kiss – “Shout it Out Loud”

Love and Rockets – “Mirror People”

Megadeth – “Sweating Bullets”

Mötley Crüe – “Looks That Kill”

Muse – “Plug in Baby”

My Morning Jacket – “One Big Holiday”

Nirvana – “Lithium”

Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

No Doubt – “Ex-Girlfriend”

Peter Frampton – “Do You Feel Like We Do (Live)”

Public Enemy Featuring Zakk Wylde – “Bring the Noise 20xx”

Queen & David Bowie – “Under Pressure”

Queens Of The Stone Age – “Make it With Chu”

Rammstein – “Du Hast”

Rose Hill Drive – “Sneak Out”

Rush – “The Spirit of Radio (Live, 2008)”

Santana – “No One To Depend On (Live)”

Scars On Broadway – “They Say”

Screaming Trees – “Nearly Lost You”

Smashing Pumpkins – “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”

Sonic Youth – “Incinerate”

Spacehog – “In the Meantime”

Stevie Wonder – “Superstition”

Sublime – “What I Got”

Sunny Day Real Estate – “Seven”

T. Rex – “20th Century Boy”

The Bronx – “Six Days a Week”

The Derek Trucks Band – “Younk Funk”

The Duke Spirit – “Send a Little Love Token”

The Killers – “All the Pretty Faces”

The Police – “So Lonely”

The Raconteurs – “Steady As She Goes”

The Rolling Stones – “Sympathy for the Devil”

The Sword – “Maiden, Mother & Crone”

The White Stripes – “Blue Orchid”

Thin Lizzy – “Jailbreak”

Thrice – “Deadbolt”

Tom Petty – “Runnin’ Down a Dream”

The Heartbreakers – “American Girl”

TV On The Radio – “Wolf Like Me”

Vampire Weekend – “A-Punk”

Weezer – “Why Bother?”

Wild Cherry – “Play That Funky Music”

Wolfmother – “Back Round”